There’s a process involved in everything you craft in Epic Games’ new survival adventure mode, and bread is no exception. With this step-by-step guide, we’ll take you through how to make bread in LEGO Fortnite.

Crafting the Oven

Just like in real life, you’ll need an oven to bake bread in LEGO Fortnite. Here’s the full ingredient list to craft the Oven:

Eight Brightcore

15 Copper Bars

35 Obsidian Slabs

That’s a hefty list of materials; we’ll help you to get every single one.

Brightcore

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Brightcore is found near lava inside the caves of Dry Valley. Check out our Brightcore guide for a step-by-step process on how to get this first material.

Copper Bar

Copper Bars are crafted from Copper using the Metal Smelter. Here are the materials needed to craft the Metal Smelter:

15 Brightcore

35 Obsidian Slabs

Three Blast Cores

Now that you have crafted a Metal Smelter, it’s time to craft Copper Bars. The recipe for Copper Bar is just one Copper and two Brightcore.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Copper is found in Dry Valley caves. You’ll know it by its dull color and protruding rock formations off the side of cave walls. You need a Rare Pickaxe to mine Copper.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Obsidian Slab

The final materials needed to craft the Oven are 35 Obsidian Slabs. Like Brightcore, Obsidian is located deep in Dry Valley caves near lava. Obsidian is a black ore hanging off of walls deep in these caves. You’ll need a Rare Pickaxe to mine this material.

Now that you have Obsidian, you need to refine it using the Stone Breaker. If you’ve gotten this far in the process, you should already have Stone Breaker. If not, we have instructions on how to craft one in our Flour guide. You just need one single Obsidian to make an Obsidian Slab.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Baking Bread

Now that you have all the materials needed, just open the menu and craft the Oven! You’ll get the recipe for Bread upon unlocking the Oven. The Bread recipe is as follows:

Two Flour

Two Egg

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Flour is a pretty difficult ingredient to make in LEGO Fortnite. Our guide on how to make Flour can help you out if still need that vital ingredient. Thankfully, Eggs are incredibly easy to come by. Just pet one of the many chickens wandering around to get an Egg. Now that you have finally baked Bread, marvel at its qualities. Bread gives you 10 hearts and recovers 10 hunger. It may have been a lot of work to obtain such a simple thing, but Bread is worth baking in LEGO Fortnite.

