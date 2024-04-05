How to Increase Pawn Affinity in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Even though their constant nattering as you explore the open world can be annoying, there’s no denying that increasing Pawn affinity in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is crucial. If you’re invested in the game for its story and numerous endings, your affinity level can impact how the Arisen’s journey wraps up. Here’s everything you need to know.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Pawn Affinity Increase Methods

The best way to increase Pawn affinity in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to interact with your main Pawn as much as possible.

This sounds like a no-brainer, but there’s a lot more to it than just using the same main Pawn in the heat of battle at all times. Sometimes after a fight, your Pawn will hold out their hand for a high-five. While this may just seem like a trivial bit of humor, be sure to engage with it. Doing so provides a boost to the affinity stat, purely for walking up to your Pawn after a fight.

There are many other ways to increase this metric. Making changes to their appearance at the barbers dotted across Vernworth and Battahl also increases it, as does interacting with them to make small talk. Some areas of the open world, mainly around Bakbattahl, have hot springs you can bathe in with your party. This is another good way of boosting affinity.

However, there are also ways to plummet your affinity score with your main Pawn. Each time they die and you have to revive them from a Riftstone, the stat goes down fairly substantially. Make sure you revive them on the battlefield as much as you can to avoid this happening.

How Does Pawn Affinity Impact Dragon’s Dogma 2?

One thing to know is that Pawn affinity doesn’t impact gameplay in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Instead, it’s a metric quietly tracked in the background – one that you can’t even see without installing mods. The only measurable change it has is slightly tweaking the ending cutscene. Read on for a spoilery summary of these changes!

If your Pawn has the maximum affinity stat upon reaching the end of Dragon’s Dogma 2, it still transforms into its dark dragon form during the freefall sequence with the Red Dragon. However, it’ll rest near the boss’ heart and transform back to its humanoid state, before telling you how much they have valued your journey. Then the Red Dragon throws it aside, clearing space for you to stab its heart.

Without max affinity, your Pawn is discarded in its dragon form by the Red Dragon without turning into its regular form once more. It’s a reasonably minor change, but one that completionists will definitely want to take note of.

That’s all for this guide! To read more on Dragon’s Dogma 2, check out how to find Gwynfencha and Scalecinder. We’ve also got a recommended order of exploration guide.

