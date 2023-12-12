How to Get Wivre Mount in FFXIV

Final Fantasy XIV is abundantly rich with all manner of content for players to team up and conquer, and hands down one of the most tirelessly pursued content rewards in the game is mounts.

They can be obtained from all manner of challenges, and having a diverse selection is an ultimate goal for many Warriors of Light.

One particularly rare mount that still not many players have is the Wivre mount. Obtaining it requires some serious grinding out in the open world, and if you’re wondering how to go about adding it to your collection, here is our handy guide for how to get the Wivre Mount in FFXIV.

How & Where to Get the Wivre Mount in FFXIV

The Wivre is a rather unique-looking, four-legged beast mount with a giant horn, a club tail, and plenty of adventurer supplies packed on its back. It’s a one-seater that debuted back in the earlier days of the Endwalker expansion, and it’s still significantly rare today, as still just under 1% of the player base actually has it.

This mount can be achieved one of two ways, and the first requires some serious legwork out in the open world, but it can definitely be worth it, especially if you still need to boost up your Shared FATE ranks.

Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The first, primary method of obtaining the Wivre mount in Final Fantasy XIV is via Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, as it was initially released as a new reward for acquiring them. Getting these first requires farming Bicolor Gemstones, which are dropped as a reward for completing Shared FATEs in any and all Shadowbringers (ShB) and Endwalker (EW) areas.

You can keep track of your progress with Shared FATEs at any time via the aptly named ‘Shared FATEs’ sub-menu under the ‘Travel’ tab in the game. Here you will see each of the six open world areas in Shadowbringers and Endwalker, and your ranked progress for each of them. Essentially, to increase your rank in a given area, and get a maximum drop for Bicolor Gemstones, you need to get Gold upon completion of FATEs.

Your ultimate goal is to get every area in ShB and EW up to Rank 3, as this will help unlock all Gemstone Vendors in the game, and subsequently give you access to all rewards, including the Wivre mount.

Rank 1 – Starting rank Normal-grade resource materials as rewards

– Starting rank Rank 2 – Unlocked by getting Gold-tier on at least 6 FATEs in respective area. High-quality resource materials become available, along with riding maps that increase mount speed in given areas.

– Unlocked by getting Gold-tier on at least in respective area. Rank 3 – Unlocked by getting Gold-tier on at least 60 FATEs in respective area. All rewards unlock, such as bardings, minions, furnishings, unique glam pieces, fashion accessories, mounts, etc.

– Unlocked by getting Gold-tier on at least in respective area.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

As you obtain Bicolor Gemstones, you’ll notice in the top right corner of the sub-menu that the current cap is 1,000 gemstones. In order to exchange them for Bicolor Gemstone Vouchers, once you reach that threshold, you then need to go visit one of the Gemstone Vendors in either Old Sharlayan (Gadfrid; X:12.7, Y:10.4) or Radz-at-Han (Sajareen; X:11.1, Y:10.2). They sell the vouchers for 100 Bicolor Gemstones each, meaning you can buy up to ten at a time.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Wivre mount costs a total of 500 Bicolor Gemstone vouchers, which means that it will take quite a bit of farming to get to that amount. Once you do have enough, you then go pay a visit to Edelina the Luxury Trader (X:22.1, Y:4.9) in Mor Dhona. She’s found in the very back room of the main building, next to Azena. Purchase the Wivre Horn, and the mount will be yours.

A second option to bolster your voucher count is by purchasing them off the Market Board. Yep, they are buyable on there, but they’re not exactly cheap and tend to not go down much in price. As of this writing, on Aether servers they average around 90-100K gil each. Depending on your funds, it may help or not.

Buy the Mount On the Market Board

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Like many other mounts in the game, the Wivre mount can also be purchased from the Market Board. Granted, because it’s so time-consuming to obtain for anyone, that means the price tag isn’t going to come cheap, by any stretch.

As of this writing, the Wivre is available in a very limited quantity on the Market Board on Aether servers for 55-60 million gil. For those swimming in Eorzean monies, such a cost may not be an obstacle. It’s ultimately your choice to drop a hefty sum for one of the game’s rarest mounts.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Wivre mount in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if and when you’re able to get your hands on this elusive beast.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as how to get the Megalotragus mount.