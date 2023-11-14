Final Fantasy XIV has a massive variety of collectable items for players to obtain, and one of the most hard-sought type of items is rideable mounts. There are literally a couple hundred or so to choose from, and many are locked behind some kind of achievement or in-game challenge. One of the most recent ones added is the Island Adenium mount, and it’s definitely one of the more time-consuming ones to get. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on it, here is our handy guide for how to get Island Adenium mount in FFXIV.

How & Where to Get the Island Adenium Mount in FFXIV

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

One ever-growing niche of Final Fantasy XIV that now has a good handful of mounts to choose from is Island Sanctuary. As you progress and build up your hideaway on the island, the more obtainable rewards you’ll unlock. While you get a few things automatically over the course of the Island Sanctuary questline, the majority of loot is purchased with Seafarer’s Cowries that you earn by producing and shipping out items made in your workshops.

However, with the addition of Felicitous Favors in Patch 6.5, there is yet another sub-category of rewards now available to players. As you complete the favors requested each week by the Felicitous Furball NPC hanging out in your cabin, you’ll earn Felicitous Tokens.

When you have enough, you can exchange them with the Horrendous Hoarder NPC via the ‘Exchange Felicitous Tokens’ sub-menu for one of two items: a Sanctuary Materiel Container (contains randomized items) or Vegetal Vouchers.

To get the Island Adenium mount, you’re going to want to go for the Vegetal Vouchers. And just a heads up, you’re going to need a lot of them, 200 to be exact. They cost 10 Felicitous Tokens each, and you can earn up to 70 of those a week with the completion bonus. That means it’s going to take several weeks with max returns to obtain enough Vegetal Vouchers for your prize.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Once you do get enough of them, simply speak to the Horrendous Hoarder NPC again and go down to the ‘Exchange vouchers for mounts’ sub-menu. Here you can offer up your 200 Vegetal Vouchers for the Island Adenium Whistle, which you use to summon the vibrantly colorful mandragora mount.

As it can be sold, the other option to get this mount is via the Market Board. As of this writing there’s a very limited amount of them available on there, and they typically go for at least several million gil. If you have that to burn, then you could very well go that route if you wish.

A side note, if you’d rather not save up so many vouchers for the Island Adenium mount, there is the alternative to get the Island Peerifool, another mandragora-style mount, via the Sanctuary Material Containers. It is a completely randomized drop when you open the containers, and it can be one of several items (similar to the boxes obtained in Eureka/Bozja), but there could very well be a mount with your name on it in one of them. It can also be a nice bonus after you do save up for the Island Adenium as well, if you live for the grind.

That concludes our guide for how to get Island Adenium mount in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re seeking out this particular prize. What’s your favorite mount to date?

