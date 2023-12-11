Final Fantasy XIV is abundantly rich with all manner of content for players to team up and conquer, and hands down one of the most tirelessly pursued content rewards in the game is mounts. They can be obtained from all manner of challenges, and having a diverse collection is an ultimate goal.

One popular yet kind of under-the-radar- mount is the Megalotragus. If you’re wondering how to go about obtaining one, here is our handy guide for how to get Megalotragus Mount in FFXIV.

How & Where to Find the Megalotragus Mount in FFXIV

The Megalotragus mount is a one-seater, big-horned sheep mount in Final Fantasy XIV that can be obtained one of two ways. One takes some work but it’s quite worth it if you’re also needing to level some gathering and/or crafting classes.

The Firmament

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

The Megalotragus mount first dropped back in Patch 5.31 (Shadowbringers) during the initial rebuilding phase of The Ishgardian Restoration, which took place in a special new area of Ishgard called The Firmament. This was a months-long event that brought much of the player base together to help reconstruct the snow-covered city-state after the Dragonsong War in the Heavensward expansion.

It involved having players work together to complete unique FATEs in The Firmament to help complete each phase of the Restoration. You’d also be tasked with diving into a special instanced area called The Diadem to gather and appraise various resources, which could then be used to craft specific, requested items.

While the Restoration itself has long since been finished (leading to the grand opening of The Empyreum housing district), you can still enter The Diadem and craft items for The Firmament to your heart’s content. It’s actually a fantastic method to level your crafters and gatherers, as turning in items yields copious amounts of EXP that will have you seeing level pings like crazy.

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Whether you just appraise resources, or in turn use them to craft and turn in items, you’ll receive a unique currency called Skybuilder’s Scrips. These can be used towards a variety of rewards and useful items. Among them are a few mounts, including the Megalotragus Horn. It costs a sizeable 8,400 Scrips, but that can be achieved with just a few days of hefty gathering in the Diadem, and/or some crafting as well.

Once you have enough, you can go speak to the Elezen NPC named Enie at the Scrip Exchange (X:11.9, Y:14.1), and you’ll find the Megalotragus Horn under the first category of scrip rewards. This will in turn summon the grey-and-white, big-horned sheep mount named Megalotragus, which is a cute and unique little addition to any mount collection.

The Market Board

Image Source: Square Enix via Twinfinite

Like a number of other mounts in Final Fantasy XIV, the Megalotragus can also be found for sale on the Market Board, depending on availability across servers. As of this writing, there’s a good amount of them up for grabs on Aether for 750,000 gil, give or take. If you have the funds to burn and are looking for a new mount or two to snag off the Market Board, this is certainly a good contender for that.

All other mounts released during the Ishgardian Restoration, such as the Albino Karakul, the Ufiti, and the Big Shell Whistle are also available on the Market Board for varying amounts.

That concludes our guide for how to get the Megalotragus mount in FFXIV. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which mount in the game is your favorite at the moment.

Be sure to check out all of our other guides for Final Fantasy XIV, such as how to get the Island Adenium mount.