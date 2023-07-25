How to Get Voice Chat on Roblox Without ID

There are dozens of Roblox games I can think of that would have benefitted from voice chat, but without an ID, that can present a problem. This is especially true if you’re not quite old enough to get one. Luckily, there is a workaround that gives you access to voice chat in Roblox, even if you don’t have an ID.

How to Use Roblox Voice Chat Without ID

Let’s make one thing perfectly clear: if your Roblox account isn’t 13+, you won’t be able to use this method. If it isn’t, you’ll have to wait until your account converts to a 13+ account, which is presumably when you turn 13. Assuming that doesn’t apply to you, let’s get started:

Verify your Roblox account. You should have this already completed before as it gives you a way to recover your account. If not, go to Settings > Account Info and then select ‘Add Email.’ Be sure it’s one you can access as you’ll receive an verification email to complete the process. Add and verify a phone number. On the same page, you’ll also find the ‘Add Phone’ option. Again, make sure it’s one you can access as you’ll receive a six-digit verification code via text message. Enable voice chat. Now in Settings, on the left-hand side, choose Privacy. Under the Beta Features section, you’ll see the option to enable voice chat. As mentioned before, your account needs to be a 13+ account, but at least you won’t need an ID.

Now that voice chat is enabled in Roblox without an ID, you'll be able to use it for good. You will only use it for good, right? It's pretty handy for coordinating attacks, especially in hectic games like World Zero and Arsenal.