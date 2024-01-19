Wondering how to get Venom Glands in Palworld? This crafting item is instrumental in a few mid-level recipes, but the game doesn’t explicitly tell you how to get it. We’re here to help, with a few locations you can check to farm for Venom Glands.

How to Get Palworld Venom Glands

As with all other crafting resources in the game, you can only get Venom Glands in Palworld by defeating specific wild Pals.

If you check your Paldex and look at the entry for each Pal you’ve discovered so far, it’ll show you which items they have a chance of dropping. So far, we know the following Pals have a chance of dropping Venom Glands when you defeat them:

Daedream

Yes, very few Pals available during the early stages of gameplay in Palworld actually drop Venom Glands. As such, you’ll need to hunt down as many Daedream as possible. We recommend checking central parts of the map, north-east of the original in-game spawn point. Check the heat map below for some common spawn locations.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

How to Use Venom Glands in Palworld

It won’t come as a surprise, but Venom Glands in Palworld are required to craft Poison-based weapons and equipment. Namely, it’s the key unique component for making the Poison Bow and Poison Arrows, which do damage over time to enemies when hit.

For the Poison Bow, you’ll need two Venom Glands, and for the Poison Arrows you need one Venom Gland. Simply harvest a few Daedream and you’ll have enough for an elite ranged weapon in your inventory.

That’s all you need to know about Venom Glands! For more on the game, check out the best skills to upgrade, and how to join a Palworld Guild.