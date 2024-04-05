How to Get & Use Training Manuals in Palworld

Need more EXP for your favorite Pal? Then you need a Training Manual! These books can be used once to train up your Pal and get them leveled up faster. Find out below how to get and use Training Manuals in Palworld.

Where to Find Training Manuals in Palworld

A Training Manual is used to award your Pal with a huge amount of EXP. They are found primarily in two places:

Chests found in Dungeons and Sanctuarie s

s Bellanoir Raid Boss Fights

Your best and least risky chance of finding a Training Manual is searching in Dungeons or Sanctuaries. Raid Boss Fights can be tough, so not really worth it if all you are after is an EXP boost!

Unfortunately, neither guarantees a Training Manual as your rewards are always random. However, if you want to be in with a chance of obtaining a Training Manual then that is where you will want to look.

There are two types of Training Manual:

Training Manual L, which gives up to 200,000 EXP

Training Manual XL, which gives up to 2,000,000 EXP

How to Use a Training Manual in Palworld

As these are a pretty rare consumable item, you won’t want to use your Training Manuals on any random Pal in your team. Make sure you save your Training Manuals for the Pals at a higher level to make the most of the massive EXP upgrade they offer.

To use the Training Manual, select it from your Inventory and then select the Pal you want to upgrade. Always double-check check you are selecting the correct Pal because as this is a consumable item, you won’t be able to undo the action or reuse the Training Manual.

