How to Get & Use the Remote in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is jam-packed with interesting items and equipment. Some items are just fun gimmicks, but some like the Remote are fun and useful. With that, here’s how to get and use the Remote in Lethal Company.

Getting the Remote in Lethal Company

The Remote cannot be purchased from the Terminal. The only way to find this unique item is out among the scrap in the facilities on any of Lethal Company’s Moons. Since Facilities are randomly generated, there’s no static position to find the Remote. However, the Remote does have a better chance of appearing in Hoarding Bug nests than anywhere else.

How to Use the Remote

As stated earlier, the Remote in Lethal Company is unique in that it cannot be bought with the Terminal. The Remote primarily turns on and off the Ship’s lights. Simply press the left mouse button to toggle the ship lights on and off. Wielding the power of the ship’s lights is no small thing. You can seriously freak out crew mates and trick them into thinking the Remote isn’t the cause of flickering lights.

If you want to take the game a bit more seriously, the Remote can be a tactical tool for turning the lights on without having to move to the physical light switch location without consuming electricity. Thankfully, the Remote weighs nothing at all and sells for a decent 20 to 45 credits while being viable as a scrap item to meet quota.

That covers how to get and use the Remote in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips such as our guide on dealing with Snare Fleas in Lethal Company.