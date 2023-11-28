How to Deal With Snare Fleas in Lethal Company

Among the many monsters you can encounter in Lethal company, the Snare Fleas are some of the most frustrating. That’s why we’ve created this detailed guide to help you figure out how to avoid them; or, barring that, how to get rid of one latched to your head.

Lethal Company Snare Fleas – How to Avoid and Kill Snare Fleas

Akin to a Head Crab from Half Life, Snare Fleas are deceptively deadly foes you can encounter in Lethal Company.

Typically found clinging to ceilings, these creepy crawlers latch onto the head of anyone unfortunate enough to wander underneath them. They’ll then slowly drain your health until you either have another player whack them with a weapon or exit the facility you’re currently gathering scrap from.

However, they’re also fairly easy to avoid simply by keeping an eye on the ceiling as you explore. Even without a flashlight, the silhouette of the Flees is fairly visible, so you you can avoid walking under them without much hassle.

As for killing them, either of the methods mentioned above will do. However, we strongly recommend trying to run toward a wall and waiting for someone to kill the bug if one latches onto your head. Doing so makes it easier for your friends to kill it, and keeps you from running into more dangerous territory before it can be detached.

How to Kill Snare Fleas While Playing Solo

Of course, this isn’t worth much if you’re playing Lethal Company solo. Luckily, there are strategies you can use to eliminate these pests.

During our playtime, we’ve found two viable strategies. The first is to make sure you have both a Zap Gun and a melee weapon like a shovel or Stop Sign. If you encounter a Snare Flea before it latches onto you, you can then stun it with the Zap Gun and then bash it to mush before it’s able to leap onto you.

Should it get the jump on you, your other option is to try and maneuver toward a wall and then wait until it lets go of you. Once it does so, grab your melee weapon and chase it down, smashing it once it’s in range. You’ll still be forced down to critical health, but it won’t be a threat for the rest of your exploration.

And that’s everything you need to know about dealing with Snare Fleas in Lethal Company. With a little practice, they should become less of an outright threat and more of an occasional nuisance. For other helpful articles on a variety of topics, give the relevant articles below a gander.