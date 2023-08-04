How to Get & Use Shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Like many RPGs, players must take advantage of the many tools of Baldur’s Gate 3 in order to discover hidden rewards and collectibles. In particular, the shovel can help you uncover treasures across the Forgotten Realms, expanding your inventory for your travels. In this guide, we’ll focus on acquiring this valuable tool and its uses.

Where to Find Shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3

The shovel can be purchased at a Trader shop, typically for 2 Gold, or found in various places in the world. During the initial stages of Baldur’s Gate 3, players can speak to Arron at Emerald Grove to begin the transaction. You can also encounter other Traders throughout the storyline to discover more shovels for your journey.

If you don’t want to spend a dime, you can search for the tool while exploring the map. Players can grab one near the Door above the Overgrown Ruins.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

Once there, you should see a shovel on the ground, and you can pick it up to place it in your primary character’s slot.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You can move the item to another teammate’s slot by dragging it over to their section, allowing other party members to access the shovel.

How to Use Shovel in Baldur’s Gate 3

Now that you have the shovel, you can dig up Dirt Mounds for treasures or throw it as a weapon during battles. Players will encounter several dirt piles when traveling, and they can simply press them to begin digging.

Image Source: Larian Studios via Twinfinite

You may encounter a chest underneath the pile, allowing you to increase your loot for the party. Besides treasures, players can throw the shovel in battle, but it doesn’t do much damage compared to other objects.

With the shovel location out of the way, you can find more information about Baldur's Gate 3 by checking out the relevant links below, including our guide on all Cantrips.