How to Get Tier 1 Green Essence Dust in Nightingale

At the start of your journey in Nightingale, you only need Essence Dust to survive in the wild. However, you will soon require a lot of T1 Essence to upgrade your gear and complete various quests.

Recommended Videos

Nightingale T1 Essence Location

Unlike Essence Dust, you cannot obtain T1 Essence at your Respite Realm and must travel to the Antiquarian Realm. After inserting the Forest Biome Card and Antiquarian Major Card, you can access this world via a portal.

You can get the blueprint for the Antiquarian Card inside the Site of Power at your Respite Realm. Prepare yourself before heading inside because you must defeat waves of monsters and face the Fabled Automaton Knight in the final chamber.

Once you arrive at the Antiquarian Realm, you can get T1 Essence by performing these activities:

Defeat regular monsters, such as wolves.

Enter Fae Towers.

Complete quests.

Solve Bastilles.

Explore Fae Ruins.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Monsters in the Antiquarian Realm have a slight chance of dropping T1 Essence when you kill them. Unfortunately, this rarely occurs, so I cannot recommend using this method to farm T1 Essence.

The best way to get T1 Essence is by finding and completing various Points of Interest in the Antiquarian Realm. A Fae Tower is the easiest one to spot since you can find it on your map. However, be careful when venturing inside because this area contains numerous enemies.

You can also explore Fae Ruins that you encounter on your journey. If you are lucky, you may even come across a stray portal that will lead you to a hidden dungeon. Here, you may have a chance to get an Essence Bundle that can grant you a ton of T1 Essence.

Lastly, I recommend using the Treasury Minor Realm Card at a Realmic Transmutor. This item can increase the drop of valuable items, such as T1 Essence, making farming much easier.

Now that you know how to get T1 Essence, you can check out other Nightingale content on Twinfinite. I recommend reading our guide on how to increase your carry capacity since you must pick up many materials.