How to Solve Bastille of Intellect Puzzle in Nightingale

Besides gathering resources, you can also encounter various puzzles when exploring the realms in Nightingale. Among them is the Bastille of Intellect, and in this guide, we can tell you how to activate the Puzzle Core.

How to Activate Bastille of Intellect’s Puzzle Core in Nightingale

The key to activating Bastille of Intellect’s Puzzle Core in Nightingale can be found on the map. If you hover over the icon, the game will tell you to copy a certain sequence to unlock the rewards.

Bastille of Intellect is actually a musical puzzle where you have to pay attention to the small crystals surrounding the Puzzle Core. The start of the sequence will be marked with red light emitted by all of the crystals. Afterward, you must keep track of the order of crystals that emit blue light.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

During my playthrough, three crystals surrounded the Bastille of Intellect’s Puzzle Core. Once I found out the sequence, I approached each mechanism to activate them.

Do note that the number of the crystals and the sequence may differ for each player. I have seen some videos where the positions of the mechanism are different from mine. This is likely because each realm is randomly generated so that no players will have the exact puzzle.

Solving this puzzle will give you these rewards:

Favor of Endurance

Hope Echo

You can find Hope Echo inside the Puzzle Core, and you can get Favor of Endurance from the large structure. Favors are temporary buffs that you can receive in the game, and Favor of Endurance can increase your Stamina significantly, allowing you to work or sprint for much longer.

That covers everything you need to know on how to activate Bastille of Intellect’s Puzzle Core. For more Nightingale content, you can check out our guide on how to increase carry capacity.