Top 4 Best Estate Bases in Nightingale

Player-created builds have always been the staple of survival games, from Minecraft to Palworld. Now, Inflexion Games showcases its own spin on customization through Realm cards, providing different recipes based on your biome. So, to show off these designs, here are the best Estate bases in Nightingale.

Stave House

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Kiitarie

YouTuber Kiitarie has taken advantage of the Stave material recipes to create this lovely build. It almost feels like it is straight out of a Sims 4 gallery, with the added bonus of being right at the cliff’s edge. On top of the creative exterior design, the interior proves just as welcoming.

You’ll see many decorated rooms, including a dining area, a bedroom, and a place to get warm by the fire. Then, Realmwalkers can enjoy the view with the patio overlooking the water. If you want to try it out yourself, check out Kiitarie’s preview, listing the supplies needed for the creation.

Large Starter Home

Image Source: Inflexion Games via TheBasicBuilder

In the forest biome, you’ll unlock the Crude set, which features stone and wood materials. YouTuber TheBasicBuilder utilized these resources to build an extensive home that’s perfect for anyone starting out in the game. Given that there’s so much to do in the Fae Realms, you’ll need a lot of room, which is why this build made it to our list of the best Nightingale bases.

Although you can’t see it in this shot, the house is located near the beach, a must-have destination for those who want an exquisite view. Heading inside, we spot a bunch of useful points of interest, like a workshop and storage areas. The upper floor also exhibits a bedding area, while the patio showcases plant boxes for agriculture.

Stone Build

Image Source: Inflexion Games via weGloomy

Another excellent starter build comes from Reddit user weGloomy, which primarily utilizes stone materials. This resource always seems to be the most trustworthy as a foundation, given that others aren’t as sturdy. However, the wooden windows breathe more life into the build, as well as the circular stone openings on the lower floor.

Even if the two creations on this list are “starters,” it certainly goes beyond Nightingale’s early features (especially with my amateur tent house.) The player also hopes to expand this build over time with more blueprints, where they plan to create an extravagant mansion.

Desert House

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Kiitarie

YouTuber Kiitarie has been hard work with various sets in Nightingale, like this desert biome home. Those who have ventured into these locations in the early stages will know all about their scorching temperatures. So, to avoid getting burned, this player’s build gets Realmwalkers out of the sun, including a roofed walkway for a quick getaway.

To try this out, you may need to visit Essence Traders to access certain goods. Or, you can take a look at Kiitarie’s other builds, such as the Shack and Tudor sets.

Considering that gamers are still testing out the building mechanics, there will likely be more best-of Estate bases in Nightingale. Thus, those who want to gaze at alternative designs can look forward to future projects as time goes on.