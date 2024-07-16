Best Prime Day Gaming Deals For 2024

Since 2015, Amazon has treated us to amazing time-limited deals on various products. For gamers, this means the chance to grab a new headset, controller, console, and more for a fraction of the regular price. Get your hands on some of the most fantastic deals this year in our top best Prime Day gaming deals available in the list below.

PC Gamers

Kicking off our list of Prime Day gaming deals are some savings for PC gamers. Now is a great time to upgrade your mouse and keyboard or treat yourself to a new gaming laptop.

Image Source: Amazon/Logitech

Why We Recommend: This next-gen HERO Sensor mouse is perfect for PC gamers thanks to its pinpoint accuracy and super responsiveness. The Logitech G305 wireless gaming mouse is lightweight and fully programmable, and with 250 hours of battery life, it won’t drop out mid-game! You can grab this amazing deal in five different colors: black, blue, lilac, green, and white to fit your aesthetic.

Image Source: Amazon/Corsair

Why We Recommend: The Corsair K70 RGB PRO is a wired gaming keyboard which retains the durability and aesthetic of the award-winning K70 RGB. This powerful keyboard gives gamers better performance, processing and more responsive inputs up to 8x faster than other gaming keyboards! Get silky-smooth keypresses with polycarbonate keycaps, allowing you to focus on playing.

Image Source: Amazon/ACEMAGIC

Why We Recommend: The ACEMAGIC AX16PRO gaming laptop uses an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor for power and performance. The laptop is durable yet lightweight, allowing gamers to pack it up and take it to play almost anywhere. It has standard tech specs with Windows 11 and a built-in 16GB DDR4 memory and 512GB M.2 NVMe SSD, which can handle pretty much anything you throw at it.

PlayStation Gamers

Next up, we have the hottest Prime Day gaming deals for PlayStation players. Whether you are looking to finally get yourself a PS5 or you just want to get that game you were after this year, Prime Day might just have what you need.

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: Released in April this year, Pacific Drive blends a driving simulation with a survival game, all set in the intriguing mystery of a strange world. Scavenge for resources, craft equipment and create your vehicle however you want: the only limit is your imagination when modding your car!

Keep on your toes, however, as the storm is coming and you don’t want to be caught up in that… The Pacific Drive Deluxe Edition includes art cards, free cosmetics for your wagon, a reversible coversheet along with a special edition sleeve and, of course, the full game!

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: Freshen up your PS5 with these stunning gold-effect cover plates! SIKEMAY PS5 faceplates are smooth, and super shiny, and can help protect your console from scratches, dust and water damage. Don’t worry about overheating as the plates have grooves in all the right places to help airflow around the console, keeping it in top condition.

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: The TA2000 wireless headset can be linked to your PS4 or PS5 via the Bluetooth USB which is included in this bundle. Get the best possible sound with no distractions thanks to the 3D surround sound and noise-canceling capabilities. The ear cups have super soft padding crafted to make it feel like you are barely wearing a headset which is lucky because this headset has a lengthy 48 hours of playtime! If pink isn’t your color then this headset also comes in black or white.

Xbox Gamers

Xbox gamers needn’t feel left out as we have some amazing Prime Day gaming deals for you! Looking for a new accessory or the best deal on an Xbox Series X? See what we recommend!

Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Launch Edition for Xbox Series X|S

Image Source: Amazon/Ubisoft

Why We Recommend: If you have been waiting to play Assassin’s Creed: Mirage since its release last September but it wasn’t in your budget then now is your chance! This launch edition has had its price slashed by over 50% just for the Prime Day sale. Not only do you get the full amazing game set in beautiful Baghdad, but the launch edition also offers a set of three lithographs and a physical map of Baghdad to enjoy. At last you can jump in to this narrative adventure following the journey of a young man to become a Master Assassin in the vibrant city of Alamut.

Image Source: Microsoft

Why We Recommend: Straight from the Amazon Renewed Store, you get an amazing deal on this refurbished Xbox Series X console for Prime Day! The products are fully inspected and tested before sale so you can be guaranteed your console will be just like new. The bundle includes the 1TB console, ultra-high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and a wireless Xbox controller with batteries! Treat yourself to an Xbox Series X and enjoy the lightning-fast load times, and stunning 4K gaming.

Image Source: Amazon/HyperX

Why We Recommend: The HyperX CloudX Stinger headset is a practical and lightweight headset officially licensed by Xbox so you know it will do the job well! It has rotating ear cups lined with memory foam and a swivel-to-mute microphone to make gaming comfortable and easy. The headset is durable but lightweight and is compatible with both Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

Nintendo Switch Gamers

Whether you want to buy a brand-new Nintendo Switch or just need some fresh accessories for the one you play, we have what you need at the best-ever price!

Image Source: Amazon/Nintendo

Why We Recommend: Commemorating 30 years of Jurassic Park movies, this multi-game bundle includes seven classic Jurassic Park titles! Unlike the good old 8-Bit days, these games have been upgraded for save support, in-game maps, and general polishing up. If you love classic 8-Bit and 16-Bit games, and have always wanted to explore Jurassic Park, then this is your chance. Included in the collection are: Jurassic Park (8-Bit, Portable, 16-Bit, and Genesis), Jurassic Park Part 2: The Chaos Continues (16-Bit and Portable) and Jurassic Park: Rampage Edition (Genesis).

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: This card reader for the Nintendo Switch is a game-changer for regular players! Just connect the reader to your Switch, insert your cards into any of the eight slots, and play. This is the best gift for a Nintendo Switch gamer who is tired of having to switch between cartridges. Now all you have to do is push a button and select your game using the LED indicators. The card reader has a non-slip pad and anti-scratch grips to keep your Switch in great condition as you play.

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: Get fit in your own living room with this 10-in-1 sports bundle designed to work perfectly with your Nintendo Switch controllers. These accessories truly add to your gameplay experience and are suitable for the whole family to use. Each piece is flexible and lightweight, perfectly suited to playing around in the living room together! The bundle contains 2 x golf clubs, 2 x tennis rackets, 2 x swords, 2 x wrist/leg bands, and 2 x joy-con cases.

VR Gamers

Virtual reality is so much more popular now and the option for accessories is ever-expanding. Get a good deal on a new Meta Quest accessory thanks to Prime Day!

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: Keep your headset charged and ready to use every day with this ZYBER charging dock for the Meta Quest 2. This is a must-have for all avid VR gaming fans as it is tailor-made to charge your Meta Quest 2 and elite battery strap, and controllers. It takes only 2.5 hours to fully charge the headset and four hours for the controllers and, because it charges the headset and your elite strap simultaneously, this extends your gaming for even longer. The bundle comes with everything you need to keep your kit charged up and ready!

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: It is no good having a top-range console if your TV is not up to spec. Treat yourself to a new, high-definition screen and get the best deal possible thanks to Prime Day gaming deals. This TCL TV is a 65-inch 1080p screen, giving you perfect 4K with Game Accelerator up to 240Hz! This top-of-the range smart TV has excellent panel refresh rate to make sure your gaming stays motion blur-free with no distractions from the action!

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: This desk is specially designed for gamers with surfaces strong enough to hold all your gear. It comes equipped with a 6.5ft power cord, two USB ports and three AC outlets to allow you to keep your devices charged up at all times. There is a hook for your headphones or bag, along with a foldable cup holder to keep your refreshments close at hand but away from the electronics! Switch on the desk’s LED lights and choose from 22 dynamic light modes in seven different colors.

Image Source: Amazon

Why We Recommend: Settle down for a gaming session in comfort with this faux leather gaming chair from GTPlayer. The chair comes with a sturdy headrest and a lumbar pillow which can be plugged in and used for a pampering massage. It can be adjustable to allow you to rest back at 105 or 135 degree angle. Fancy putting your feet up for a bit? Use the dedicated footrest! The chair can be purchased in a range of colors but this white and black design is the best of the Prime Day Gaming deals.

