How to Craft Realm Cards in Nightingale

In order to travel across realms, you must use the Realm Card Machine to open a portal to another world. In this guide, we will explain how you can craft more Realm Cards in Nightingale.

Nightingale Crafting Realm Cards Guide

Unfortunately, your character is not an experienced Realmwalker, so you must find some blueprints before you can craft your first Realm Card. There are two ways to get them in Nightingale:

Essence Traders – You can find at least one Essence Trader in each realm, and they usually sell Minor Realm Card blueprints.

Fae Towers and Sites of Power – You must fight your way to the final chamber, where you need to defeat a boss to obtain Major Realm Cards.

If you want to progress the main quest, you usually need to enter Fae Towers or Sites of Power. For example, Puck will order you to obtain the Antiquarian Card by entering the Site of Power at your Respite Realm. Here, you must face waves of enemies and the Fabled Automaton Knight.

Once you have the Realm Card blueprints, you must build a Simple Enchanter’s Focus Workbench. You can purchase the blueprint from the Essence Trader at your Respite Realm. Here are the materials you need to make this structure:

Lumber x1

Ingot x2

Glass x5

After building your Simple Enchanter’s Focus Workbench, you can start making Realm Cards. If you wish to open a portal, you will need one Biome Card and one Major Card. Each Realm Card requires these materials:

Paper x1

Ink x1

These items cannot be harvested from the wild, and you must make other structures at your base. Like the Simple Enchanter’s Focus Workbench, you can also purchase their blueprints from an Essence Trader. Here are the details:

Simple Saw Table – Paper

Simple Mortar – Ink

Simple Smelter – Ingot and Glass

That covers everything you need to know on how to craft Realm Cards. For more Nightingale content, you can check out our guide on how to get Essence Dust fast.