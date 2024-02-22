How Many Biomes Are in Nightingale’s Early Access?

In Nightingale, you can travel across various magical realms via the portal. In this guide, we will explain all the biomes you can encounter in the early access version.

Nightingale Biomes Explained

In the early access version, Nightingale features three unique biomes. You will visit these places in the tutorial section as Puck guides you through several realms. You can select which biome you want to visit by inserting the proper biome card into the Realm Card Machine.

Forest

The Forest is the easiest biome in the game since it contains a variety of resources. However, it is still quite dangerous because you may encounter wild beasts, such as wolves. Hailstorms sometimes plague this biome, and you must find shelter before your HP is depleted.

The biggest downside of this biome is the lack of minerals and ores. You may stumble on one or two mineral deposits, but they are quite rare. On the other hand, you will find numerous berries and mushrooms that you can easily harvest.

Desert

The Desert is arguably the hardest biome because you are constantly in danger of overheating. You want to avoid the sun lest your character get the Heat debuff.

This zone lacks food, wood, and plant resources, but it makes up for it by having a ton of minerals. You will also encounter wild creatures here, but they seem much more passive and won’t attack you unless you aggro them.

Swamp

The Swamp is another tricky biome since it contains numerous polluted bodies of water that can poison your character. You want to avoid going on a swim, or you will get a status ailment that gradually reduces your HP.

The Swamp is somewhat of a mix of Forest and Desert biomes because you can encounter some plants and minerals in this zone. The biggest downside of this area is the aggressive monster kangaroos that will attack you with zero hesitation.

That’s everything you need to know about biomes in Nightingale. For more content, you can check out our guide on how to direct your NPC companion.