How to Direct NPC Companion in Nightingale

Those who play solo or need an extra teammate can rely on Nightingale’s many valuable characters. However, not all of their interactions can be helpful, so we’re here to show you how to direct an NPC companion in Nightingale.

Recommended Videos

How to Give Commands to Recruited Companion in Nightingale

While there aren’t any commands for NPC companions, you can direct them by equipping specific tools in their inventory. Players must speak to them to manage their items, where they can select their preferred tool and right-click on it to equip. So, if you want your Nightingale Recruited companion to chop down trees, give them an axe in their pack.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

It should be noted that NPCs cannot perform specific tasks, and you’ll be notified if you place a non-compatible tool in their inventory. They will generally start with their set skill, holding the tool they excel in. But, when you don’t necessarily have a use for them, you can dismiss them at any time.

Since the game is in its early stages, they can only use a select few gear. I’ve tested out the ones that have worked, showcasing the following options:

Axe: Chop down trees and eliminate enemies

Mining Pick: Mine ore and stone

Mining Picks and Fishing Rods are not compatible with Followers at this time (the game will notify you.) Additionally, they can equip knives and sickles, but I haven’t seen them perform any activities with it.

Once you have the right tool, the companion will begin the corresponding task if a certain object is nearby. In particular, they will chop down trees with an axe or mine some with a mining tool. You can access these resources via their inventory stash, which is also excellent for extra storage space for you, too.

Aside from materials, Nightingale’s Recruited will attack enemies for you without the need to direct them.

How to Heal NPC Companion in Nightingale

During those intense fights, your NPC companion may be injured in battle. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you can heal them, but their HP will gradually restore over time.

If things get too hectic, I recommend running away to save yourself and your companion. Nonetheless, these mechanics could change with the full release or new updates. But, for now, this is the way the Early Access playthroughs work.

That covers everything you need to know about directing NPC companions in Nightingale. While here, be sure to check out our guide on how to switch from first person to third person.