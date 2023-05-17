Image Source: HoYoverse

Who doesn’t want to wear a trash can on their head? Nobody, that’s who. Luckily, for all you dustbin-loving types out there, you can actually unlock a special garbage bin helmet in HoYoVerse’s latest gacha RPG to sport with pride. For those wondering how to get the Trash Can Helmet in Honkai: Star Rail, we’ve got everything you need to know. Let’s go!

How to Unlock the Trash Can Helmet in HSR

Getting right to the heart of the matter: Unlocking the Trash Can Helmet in HSR is pretty straightforward. All you’ll need to do is interact with all five of the trash cans in the Administrative District of Jarilo-VI. This includes the ones in Boulder Town, Restricted Zone, and Backwater Pass.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

This won’t unlock the Trash Can Helmet straightaway. Instead, the next in-game day, you’ll receive an email from the Trash Society. Basically, they’re a secret movement that really love trash cans. Like, we’re not making this up, honest!

Essentially, you’ll need to speak to the Trash Society, with much hilarity ensuing. Exhaust the dialogue options, and soon after, you’ll unlock the Trash Can Helmet to wear anywhere you go.

From what we can gather, the Trash Can Helmet is merely a cosmetic item, and doesn’t offer any specific abilities or buffs to your character.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to shed light on how to get the Trash Can Helmet in Honkai: Star Rail. For more, here’s how to take photos and get free pulls. Alternatively, feel free to browse our related coverage down below.

About the author

Dylan Chaundy Dylan is a Senior Writer at Twinfinite and has been with the site for over two years, and in the games media industry for over a decade. He typically covers horror, RPGs, shooters, indie titles and movies, and loves reading, pizza and skateboarding; ideally, at the same time. He has a degree in English Literature from Aberystwyth University, Wales. He thinks FTL may be the most perfect game ever created. More Stories by Dylan Chaundy

Related Posts