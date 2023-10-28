How To Get The Haaland x Beats Card On EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Players who buy EA FC 24 before November 1st get access to so-called ‘Founders’ rewards. While mainly cosmetics for the Ultimate Team game mode, the star attraction is a special 87-rated Erling Haaland x Beats card. However, there’s a catch, and players will have to wait to get their hands on it.

When Can You Get Your Haaland Card?

Image Credit: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Erling Braut Haaland stormed the Premier League when he joined Manchester City in July 2022, helping guide The Citizens to a historic Treble. In his first season at the club, Haaland broke the Premier League record for goals scored in a single season, netting the ball 36 times in 35 games. He only added to that in cup competitions, ending the 2022/23 campaign with 52 goals in 53 games. Now, in his sophomore year, it is no surprise that Haaland is a sought-after card by EA FC 24 players. However, EA has provided an easy way to acquire the Austrian goal machine.

By buying EA FC 24 and playing Ultimate Team before November 1st, players will be granted ‘Founder’ status and can get their hands on a special Haaland card made in collaboration with headphone brand Beats. While this card would help players make a great start to their Ultimate Team careers, they won’t be able to get their hands on it until December 10th. That’s right, the exclusive Haaland x Beats card will not be playable until a month after EA’s deadline. It is annoying that we have to wait a month, mainly because the Haaland x Beats card has a worse overall rating than the striker’s base EA FC 24 card, which is 91-rated.

What Else Do Founders Get?

Image Source: EA Sports via Twinfinite

Not only will Founders get a free Erling Haaland card (eventually), but they also receive several cosmetic items. Buying and playing EA FC 24 before November 1st gets players Founder badges and icons to apply to their team, Founder stadium vanities, an exclusive Beats Studio Pro Viking vanity (which will likely release alongside the Haaland card on December 10th), and three Founder kits (a black home one, a white away one, and a green goalkeeper kit). Furthermore, Founders also unlock unique XP objectives, in-game experiences (which could be anything if we’re honest), and exclusive Founder Evolutions.

Evolutions are one of the significant new additions to EA FC 24, allowing players to level up their favorite footballer by completing specific objectives with them based on their position. So far, I’ve used my free Founders Evolutions on England and West Ham free-kick maestro James Ward-Prowse and Manchester United’s Dutch left-back Tyrell Malacia. boosting them up to a 79-rating and 82-rating, respectively.

Considering the brand deal EA has going on, would it be too much to ask for this card to come with an in-game player model of Erling Haaland wearing Beats headphones? It is a little disappointing that Founders will have to wait to use their exclusive card, but at least you now know how to get the Haaland x Beats card on EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Wait till December 10th and consider it an early Christmas present! For more on EA FC 24 and Ultimate Team, including a list of the best teams in the game, check out the links below.