How to Get Stone Tongue in Final Fantasy 16

The Stone Tongue is one of several materials required to craft Ouroboros in Final Fantasy 16. Like other rare items in this game, you must defeat a monster to obtain the Stone Tongue, and we can tell you where you can locate this creature!

Final Fantasy 16 Stone Tongue Location

You can acquire the Stone Tongue by defeating Agni from the Notorious Mark board. This monster is located at Halfcombe in the Kingdom of Waloed, and you will need to progress the main story until you unlock the last continent in Valisthea.

The closest Obelisk is in Eistla, and you must travel south until you enter Halfcombe. On your path, you will find another broken arena made from Fallen structures where Agni resides. When you enter the building, the monster will jump out of a massive hole in the area to greet you.

Agni is similar to Fafnir, which you encounter at the beginning of your journey. The boss also has some familiar move sets, such as the Collider, where it will roll into a ball and spin around the arena. You can easily evade this move by dodging sideways when the creature is about to hit you.

Another attack you want to look out for is Firewater, where Agni will breathe out flames from its mouth. You can safely avoid damage by staying close to the boss’ side and continue attacking its flank.

Defeating Agni will give you 8,000 EXP, 100 AP, 35 Renown, and 15,500 Gil. You will also receive the Stone Tongue material that you can use to make Ouroboros. This gear offers 95 Defense and 32 HP, and it is arguably the best defensive equipment you can acquire in the game.

Now that you’ve obtained the Stone Tongue and crafted Ouroboros, you can try making the strongest weapon in Final Fantasy 16. The Gotterdammerung is the best sword you can create during your first playthrough, and it requires a lot of rare materials!

