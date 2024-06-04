Does Soulmask Have Mod Support?

When it comes to survival games, there are always various approaches that players can adopt. They could become master hunters, or peaceful gatherers that live off the land. Those seeking combat can always find threats to quell, while builders can have fun putting together settlements. Soulmask definitely allows players to do that, but for those looking for more tailored options, you might be wondering if there is mod support for Soulmask.

Does Soulmask Support Modding?

At this current stage, Soulmask does not have any mod support at all.

Players will have to enjoy the game as it is. That being said, the developers at CampFire Studio are potentially working on implementing support according to the game’s development roadmap.

Image Source: CampFire Studio

As part of the game’s Living Roadmap, as shared by the devs on May 30, the team stated that mod support will be under consideration. That is not a confirmation that mod support is a given, but considering the nature of the genre and the clamor for support in other similar games, there is hope that Soulmask will make that happen sooner rather than later. The likes of Enshrouded and Palworld are good examples of how mods can continue to freshen up a game.

CampFire Studio also wrote that player feedback will be vital in how they make changes to the game, and if the community is vocal enough about having mod support, then it will be more likely to happen down the line. But for now, the focus will still be on making new content for the base game, as well as optimizing various parts of the experience like building and the tribe.

That's all there is to know about mod support for Soulmask.

