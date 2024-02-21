The enemies who linger in Fae Realms can either be taken down with a quick close-quarters-combat or a good ole’ long-distance strike. So, if you need help with the latter, here’s how to get Slingbow ammo arrows in Nightingale.

Recommended Videos

Where to Find Ammo for Slingbow in Nightingale

To use Nightingale’s Slingbow, you must use Rock Marble as your ammo arrows. Using six rocks, this material can be crafted with your starter Simple Workbench.

If you aren’t sure how to get rocks, check out our How to Get Supplies and Build a Campfire guide. You can also make it with the Refined or Excellent Workbench, but these structures won’t unlock until later down the line.

Image Source: Inflexion Games via Twinfinite

Those who don’t have a workbench or have lost one can find the recipe in the Building section. It will be under Crafting: Basics and Repair, utilizing Wood Bundles and Plant Fibres.

The six rocks will produce a stack of 20 Rock Marbles, which will definitely come in handy for those long-distance fights. Once you equip your Slingbow, you may be notified that it is empty despite crafting the material. If this happens, all players need to do is hit the standard attack button to load up their weapons.

Although various enemies will approach you up close, some will attack from a distance. This can be excellent for bosses, including one of your very first ones during your acquisition to get more cards.

As time passes, you’ll likely upgrade your weapons and other equipment, boosting your attack stats for higher damage rates. Realmwalkers can also grab other resources and recipes from Essence Traders. You should be notified of one when setting up your Realm Respite, involving yet another quest.

That does it for our guide on how to make Slingbow ammo arrows in Nightingale. For more help, be sure to check our piece on how to get Twine.