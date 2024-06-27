How to Get Rock Heart in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC adds several new tools that you can obtain, such as the Rock Heart. This item is very useful for players who like to use Dragon Communion incantations, but you need to discover a painting to get it.

Where to Find the Domain of Dragons Painting in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

To unlock the Rock Heart in Elden Ring, you must first discover the Domain of Dragons painting. This work of art is located inside the Shadow Keep, where you can challenge Mesmer.

You can reach this location by teleporting to the Main Gate Plaza Site of Grace, and then you need to use the entrance to your left. Keep climbing the wooden stairs until you reach the top of the Shadow Keep‘s walls. After that, you need to head southeast until you can find a ladder to your left.

Go down and pass through the waterfall. You will find another ladder that will take you to an underground chamber. Follow the tunnel, and you will enter the room with the Domain of Dragons painting. By the way, if you hit the empty wall to your right, you can reveal a hidden tunnel that will take you down to the Recluses River.

How to Get Rock Heart in Shadow of the Erdtree

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

After you’ve claimed the painting, you need to travel to Jagged Peak, where Bayle the Dread resides. Don’t worry; you don’t have to fight the dragon. However, you need to complete the Dragon’s Pit dungeon and defeat the Ancient Dragon Man.

The door at the end of the dungeon will lead you to the southeast area on the map. This area is connected to Igon’s side quest, and you can find the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion if you head south. On the other hand, you need to continue heading east to obtain the Rock Heart.

You need to fight your way past two Jagged Peak Drakes and the Ancient Dragon Senessax. Then, you must ride Torrent and climb your way up Jagged Peak until you unlock the Mountainside Site of Grace. Finally, you can use the Spiritspring to land on a high rocky platform to your west.

When you find a white glowing chair, stand there for a second until the spirit painter appears. After he disappears, he will drop the Rock Heart tool. This item will turn you into an ancient dragon form until you’re dead, but it will boost your Dragon Communion incantations.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get the Rock Heart in Elden Ring. For more related gaming content, you can read our guide on the progress route to complete the DLC.

