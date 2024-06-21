How to Get the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana in Elden Ring

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree features a new weapon type called Great Katanas. One of the first weapons you can obtain in the Realm of Shadow is the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana, but you must complete a small dungeon to get it.

Where to Find the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You can obtain the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana by completing the Dragon’s Pit dungeon. This cave can be found on the northeast side of your spawning location. You will need to cross the bridge on the north and then make your way south.

Inside the cave, you will encounter numerous undead dragon-men. You may also discover a Magma Wyrm, which you can kill to get a Dragon Heart. To reach the boss arena, you simply need to make your way down until you reach the final chamber with a large basin.

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

You must jump down and fall into the darkness. You don’t have to worry about dying since you will somehow safely land before the entrance to the boss arena. Don’t forget to look behind you to grab a Smithing Stone from a corpse.

How to Beat Ancient Dragon-Man in Elden Ring

Image Source: FromSoftware via Twinfinite

The Ancient Dragon-Man wields the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana. He can use the Dragonwound Slash skill, which sends a massive sword slash that you can dodge sideways.

The boss can also cast a Dragon Communion Incantation, where he breathes out powerful flames. Luckily, the range is quite limited, so you can easily avoid it by keeping your distance.

The best way to defeat this boss is by cornering him to a wall. This will limit his movement, allowing you to perform heavy attacks and break his poise.

Once you defeat the Ancient Dragon-Man, you will obtain the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana. To wield this sword, you must have 15 points in strength and 20 points in Dexterity.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get the Dragon Hunter’s Great Katana. For more Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree content, you can check out our article on where to get Scadutree Fragments.

