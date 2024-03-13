Ranks are nothing new to gamers, and Pizza Tower has the usual suite of them to unlock when you complete each stage under certain requirements. There is a secret rank that can be hard to get though, which is why we’ve crafted this guide on how to get P Rank in Pizza Tower.

Recommended Videos

Pizza Tower P Rank – How to Get P-Rank on Every Level

Image Credit: Tour De Pizza

There are a few things you need to do to get a P-Rank on any given level in Pizza Tower, and they aren’t exactly easy to accomplish.

The first and most important is to maintain an unbroken combo through the entire level. This can be done by consistently gathering ingredients, defeating enemies, and otherwise moving through the level as fast as possible.

You also need to find every secret in the level you play, collect every Treasure, and complete the Lap 2 portion. These aren’t too difficult to do if you play a level a few times beforehand, but the unbroken combo requisite does ramp up the difficulty considerably.

Finally, you need to reach the score needed for an S-Rank in any given level. The easiest way to do this is to collect every item possible, defeat enemies, and free any Toppins you encounter. Once you reach an S-Rank Score, it automatically changes to a P-Rank and remains as such unless you interrupt your combo, or are missing a secret or treasure.

Needless to say, all of this is easier said than done. We highly recommend you practice each level and ideally memorize them before you attempt to get a P-Rank. Doing so ensures you know exactly where to go and how to get a high score, while also minimizing the chance that you get painfully close to success only to fail because you missed something back at the start of the level.

How to Get P-Rank on Boss Levels and The Crumbling Tower of Pizza

On the plus side, it is a bit easier to get P-Rank on the boss levels and for the Crumbling Tower of Pizza in Pizza Tower.

For the former, you only need to defeat the boss without taking a hit and hit the requisite score needed for S-Rank. Though still difficult, it does boil down to memorization of the boss’ patterns and doesn’t require nearly as much careful movement and positioning as some of the other levels do. Likewise, you can ensure your score is high enough if you take the time to find all of the Toppins in the level.

The latter, meanwhile, only requires you to maintain your combo and hit the requisite S-Rank score. Again, this is easier said than done, but it’s not impossible and requires less mental juggling than a standard level would.

And that’s all there is to it really. There’s no greater challenge than to get every P-Rank in Pizza Tower, so give it a shot if you want to truly test your skills in the game. For more help with the game, take a look at our guide on how to get all Final Judgements.