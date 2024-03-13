As you approach the end of your first run in Pizza Tower, you’ll unlock an exclusive ending based on how you’ve played. These will change the course of the game’s climax, adding plenty of replayability. Here’s how to get all Final Judgements in Pizza Tower.

Recommended Videos

All Pizza Tower Final Judgements List

Below, we’ll list all the Final Judgements available in Pizza Tower. We’ll also explain how to get each one, and what happens on-screen as they play out. That way, you can decide which one to aim for in your next playthrough!

You Suck!

In this ending, Peppino, the main character shows you two thumbs up, while the words “You Suck” in the background suggest he may not be entirely serious.

To get this ending, complete the game with a final score below 50%. This will be fairly easy in your first run of the game as the mechanics become familiar to you.

Confused?

Peppino isn’t happy in this one either, asking you why you didn’t kill enough enemies to boost your Tower Status. To get the “Confused?” ending, finish a run with a completion score of between 50% and 60%.

That’s the One, Officer!!

In this Final Judgement, Peppino summons a pig police officer called Hamkuff to punish you for your performance. The requirements for this ending are getting between 61% and 71% on a run.

Image Source: Tour De Pizza

No Judgement

This time around Peppino shrugs his shoulders, looking quite unimpressed at you but also not too disappointed, either. That’s fitting because the requirements for this ending are to get between 72% and 82% on a run, which is pretty middling as it goes.

Not Bad… Not Bad at All!

Peppino shows off his toothy smile and gives the player a thumbs-up for this ending. It’s the first wholly positive Final Judgement in Pizza Tower, which you get with a Tower Status score of 83% and 94% upon finishing a run.

WOW

For this Final Judgement in Pizza Tower, Peppino is incredibly impressed with you this time around. He looks hugely shocked with his arms outstretched, like he doesn’t know how to contain himself. The only way to get this ending is to finish the game with a score of 95% or higher. Suffice to say, you won’t get this ending on your first playthrough.

Holy S**t!!

One of the rarest Final Judgements in Pizza Tower has nothing to do with your Tower Status, unlike every other one in the game. Instead, you get this one for finishing the game on your first run in less than four hours. The only feasible way to do this on your first attempt is to play with a video tutorial alongside you, but where’s the fun in that?

You are Quick as Hell!

The final ending in Pizza Tower is easily the hardest to unlock. This time around, you have to finish the game in less than two hours, half of the previous Final Judgement. On top of that, you need to get less than 95% completion on this run.

What Do Different Final Judgements Do?

Ultimately, there isn’t too much gameplay benefit to getting different Final Judgements in Pizza Tower. All they are are end screens with a wacky cartoon of Peppino, but completionists will no doubt want to see them all.

That said, even unlocking the rarest endings doesn’t get you any exclusive clothes or cosmetic items to use on future runs. Instead, it’s just a badge of honor to give you bragging rights!

That’s all you need to unlock all of the different Final Judgements in Pizza Tower. For more on the game, check out how to fix Pizza Tower crashing. Elsewhere, we’ve got an Infinite Craft combinations list and Legend of Mushroom tier list.