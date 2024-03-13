Category:
Guides

How to Unlock All Clothes in Pizza Tower

Grab a slice of new clothing.
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: Mar 13, 2024 06:49 am
A level in progress in Pizza Tower.
Image Source: Tour De Pizza

Are you wondering how to unlock all clothes in Pizza Tower? This wacky game has been taking the Steam charts by storm, playing like a combination of old-school Sonic the Hedgehog and Rayman. Clothes are the best way to augment your play style. Check out how to unlock them all and what they do!

Recommended Videos

All Clothes Unlock Methods in Pizza Tower

Check the table below to see a full list of available clothes in Pizza Tower. There are plenty out there, so you’ll no doubt find an ideal build after spending a few hours with the game.

Clothing NameHow to GetEffect
Classic CookUnlocked when you start the gameN/A
Unfunny CookFinish a combo with the Unfunny title as the last moveN/A
Money GreenFinish World 2 with the full capacity of moneyN/A
SAGE BlueClear Floor 1 in less than one hourN/A
Blood RedKill over 1,000 enemies in one playthroughN/A
TV PurpleGet P rank in every levelN/A
Dark CookComplete every No Hit Boss Chef TaskIncreases boss HP to add further challenge
Sh***y CookCrouch on the poop spot in the first level for ten secondsN/A
Golden GodGet S rank in every levelN/A
Garish CookTaunt enemies 50 timesN/A
Mooney OrangeGive 90 bucks to Mr. MooneyN/A
Funny PolkaFinish a combo on the Funny titleN/A
Itchy SweaterIn the Pig City level, get punched by Grandpa PepperN/A
Pizza ManFinish the gameN/A
Bowling StripesKill 30 bowling ratsN/A
GoldemanneComplete all Chef Task roomsN/A
Bad BonesTake damage 50 timesN/A
PP ShirtFinish the game twiceN/A
War CamoBeat the WAR level on your very first attemptN/A
John SuitResurrect Pillar John within 2 hours and 15 minutes of a playthroughN/A
Candy WrapperCollect five pumpkinsN/A
BloodstainedCollect ten pumpkinsN/A
AutumnCollect 15 pumpkinsN/A
PumpkinCollect 20 pumpkinsN/A
FurCollect 25 pumpkinsN/A
EyesCollect 30 pumpkinsN/A
NoiseBecome the Noise in a levelN/A
BoiseUse the crusher jump and slide spin moves to flyN/A
RoiseKill four enemies consecutively with a tornado attackN/A
PoiseComplete a full taint at a gate without losing P rankingN/A
ReverseComplete the John Gutter stage under four minutesN/A
CriticDefeat the Pepperman boss without missing a bomb attackN/A
OutlawDefeat the Vigilante boss without missing a bomb attackN/A
Anti-DoiseDefeat the Doise boss without missing a bomb attackN/A
Flesh EaterDefeat the Peppino boss without missing a bomb attackN/A
SuperDefeat the final boss without missing a bomb attackN/A
Fast PorcupineUnlock the ‘Slow Down Nerd’ achievementN/A
Feminine SideSpend money to buy the Noisette Bunny N/A
Real DoiseBreakdance on the corpse of the Doise boss in its final phaseN/A
Forest GoblinClear the Gnome Forest stage without killing a single goblinN/A
RacerBeat your personal best Peppino clear timeN/A
ComedianBreakdance for ten seconds straight during a boss fightN/A
BananaSlip on a banana ten timesN/A
Noise TVEarn a high enough combo to coax Noise out of the TVN/A
MadmanFinish a level with Pizzaface appearing on-screenN/A
BubblyCollect every Olive Bubble in the Deep Dish Nine levelN/A
Well DoneGet damaged by every single cow in the Oregano levelN/A
Granny KissesInteract with all Granny NPCs in the gameN/A
Tower GuySpot every PTG NPC in the gameN/A
A level in progress in Pizza Tower.
Image Source: Tour De Pizza

What are Clothes in Pizza Tower?

Clothes in Pizza Tower are cosmetic items that augment your autonomous pizza’s appearance. Only a few of them come with any attribute buffs and stat tweaks. Instead, most of them are just there to provide a different outlook. Pizza Tower is the kind of game that encourages repeat playthroughs and speedruns. Therefore, having a fresh skin on is a good way to keep the excitement going.

That’s all you need to know about unlocking all clothes in Pizza Tower. For more on the latest games check out our Legend of Mushroom tier list and Infinite Craft combinations list.

related content
Read Article Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked
night crows feature image
Category: Guides
Guides
Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
A green level in Tower of Pizza.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked
night crows feature image
Category: Guides
Guides
Night Crows Tier List – Best Class Ranked
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones Mar 13, 2024
Read Article How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
A green level in Tower of Pizza.
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton Mar 13, 2024
Read Article All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
tower of fantasy
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
All Tower of Fantasy Gift Codes (March 2024)
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan Mar 13, 2024
Author
Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.