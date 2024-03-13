Are you wondering how to unlock all clothes in Pizza Tower? This wacky game has been taking the Steam charts by storm, playing like a combination of old-school Sonic the Hedgehog and Rayman. Clothes are the best way to augment your play style. Check out how to unlock them all and what they do!

All Clothes Unlock Methods in Pizza Tower

Check the table below to see a full list of available clothes in Pizza Tower. There are plenty out there, so you’ll no doubt find an ideal build after spending a few hours with the game.

Clothing Name How to Get Effect Classic Cook Unlocked when you start the game N/A Unfunny Cook Finish a combo with the Unfunny title as the last move N/A Money Green Finish World 2 with the full capacity of money N/A SAGE Blue Clear Floor 1 in less than one hour N/A Blood Red Kill over 1,000 enemies in one playthrough N/A TV Purple Get P rank in every level N/A Dark Cook Complete every No Hit Boss Chef Task Increases boss HP to add further challenge Sh***y Cook Crouch on the poop spot in the first level for ten seconds N/A Golden God Get S rank in every level N/A Garish Cook Taunt enemies 50 times N/A Mooney Orange Give 90 bucks to Mr. Mooney N/A Funny Polka Finish a combo on the Funny title N/A Itchy Sweater In the Pig City level, get punched by Grandpa Pepper N/A Pizza Man Finish the game N/A Bowling Stripes Kill 30 bowling rats N/A Goldemanne Complete all Chef Task rooms N/A Bad Bones Take damage 50 times N/A PP Shirt Finish the game twice N/A War Camo Beat the WAR level on your very first attempt N/A John Suit Resurrect Pillar John within 2 hours and 15 minutes of a playthrough N/A Candy Wrapper Collect five pumpkins N/A Bloodstained Collect ten pumpkins N/A Autumn Collect 15 pumpkins N/A Pumpkin Collect 20 pumpkins N/A Fur Collect 25 pumpkins N/A Eyes Collect 30 pumpkins N/A Noise Become the Noise in a level N/A Boise Use the crusher jump and slide spin moves to fly N/A Roise Kill four enemies consecutively with a tornado attack N/A Poise Complete a full taint at a gate without losing P ranking N/A Reverse Complete the John Gutter stage under four minutes N/A Critic Defeat the Pepperman boss without missing a bomb attack N/A Outlaw Defeat the Vigilante boss without missing a bomb attack N/A Anti-Doise Defeat the Doise boss without missing a bomb attack N/A Flesh Eater Defeat the Peppino boss without missing a bomb attack N/A Super Defeat the final boss without missing a bomb attack N/A Fast Porcupine Unlock the ‘Slow Down Nerd’ achievement N/A Feminine Side Spend money to buy the Noisette Bunny N/A Real Doise Breakdance on the corpse of the Doise boss in its final phase N/A Forest Goblin Clear the Gnome Forest stage without killing a single goblin N/A Racer Beat your personal best Peppino clear time N/A Comedian Breakdance for ten seconds straight during a boss fight N/A Banana Slip on a banana ten times N/A Noise TV Earn a high enough combo to coax Noise out of the TV N/A Madman Finish a level with Pizzaface appearing on-screen N/A Bubbly Collect every Olive Bubble in the Deep Dish Nine level N/A Well Done Get damaged by every single cow in the Oregano level N/A Granny Kisses Interact with all Granny NPCs in the game N/A Tower Guy Spot every PTG NPC in the game N/A

What are Clothes in Pizza Tower?

Clothes in Pizza Tower are cosmetic items that augment your autonomous pizza’s appearance. Only a few of them come with any attribute buffs and stat tweaks. Instead, most of them are just there to provide a different outlook. Pizza Tower is the kind of game that encourages repeat playthroughs and speedruns. Therefore, having a fresh skin on is a good way to keep the excitement going.

That's all you need to know about unlocking all clothes in Pizza Tower.