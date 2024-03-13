How to Fix Pizza Tower Crashing

Struggling to contend with Pizza Tower crashing? This 2D platformer tasks you with playing as an autonomous pizza, battling through boss-filled levels and tricky platforming stages. However, contending with that difficulty is nowhere near as annoying as facing crashes when trying to play. We’ll run through a few ways to fix it.

Pizza Tower Crash Fixes

We have three main methods of resolving crashes in Pizza Tower. The first and most reliable is to uninstall any mods you may have active. Then try verifying the game files to find a solution, and lastly, you can entirely uninstall and reinstall the game.

Uninstall Mods

The most likely cause of Pizza Tower crashing is that any mods you have installed may be causing issues with the base game files. This is an error known to the developer Tour De Pizza, who acknowledged the problem on X (formerly Twitter):

If you have mods, you MIGHT get a crash. If you do have one please delete (not uninstall) all the files in your installation folder, then right click the game and go under Properties -> Installed Files and then click the Verify Files button. — Pizza Tower (@PizzaTowergame) March 12, 2024

If you have some wacky mods installed for Pizza Party, head to your PC’s game files within the installation folder and delete them. Then load the game back up again and it should resolve the problem.

Verify Game Files

Failing that, the devs also recommend verifying the game files. While the instructions in the X post above are perfectly adequate, the process below is the easiest way to do it:

Boot up Steam and scroll to Tower of Pizza in your library.

Right-click on the game and click on the Properties tab.

Scroll to Installed Files, then activate the Verify Game Files option.

Wait for the process to complete and restart Steam to try Tower of Pizza over again.

Uninstall & Reinstall the Game

If all else fails, your last resort should be to completely wipe the game from your hard drive and download it over again. Note that this may delete your save data, so you’ll either want to upload your files to the Steam Cloud to ensure they’re safe in the cloud, or make peace with the fact that you’ll need to start over from the beginning.

That's all the advice we have for fixing Pizza Tower crashing. For more on the game, check out how to get all clothes in Pizza Tower.