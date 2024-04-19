Wondering how to get Oni race in Legacy Piece? This Roblox RPG inspired by One Piece has fast become one of the platform’s most popular experiences, with all players vying to unlock the best races and dominate PvP arenas. If you need help getting Oni and want to know what makes it so good, we’re here to help.

How Do You Get the Legacy Piece Oni Race?

The only way to get the Oni race in Legacy Piece is via race spins. Here’s what you need to do to spin for races:

Load into Legacy Piece.

From the main menu, select Customize instead of Play.

Click Spin Menu in the bottom-right of the Customize menu.

Here, press the green Spin button to roll for another race (provided you have spins left).

If you get lucky, you’ll land Oni and can back out of this menu with that race equipped!

One thing to note is that getting Oni in Legacy Piece is incredibly hard to do. Unlike other Roblox games like Blox Fruits, there aren’t any complex requirements to meet. It’s the fact that Oni has a 2% drop rate from race spins that makes it so difficult. You could roll ten or 20 times, but still leave empty-handed if you aren’t fortunate. There’s no way to boost your odds or purchase Oni outright; just cross your fingers and hope for the best.

Legacy Piece Oni Race Abilities

If you are one of the lucky few who have managed to spin Oni, you’re in a very good position. As our Legacy Piece races tier list reflects, it’s one of the very best in the entire game.

Oni’s main boost is a permanent 2x increase to your character’s HP. This means you’ll be able to withstand double the damage without dying, making you practically invincible against regular enemies and even some early-game bosses. This scales as you level up and increase your HP bar, so it’s always going to become more useful as you grow stronger.

It’s more than just double HP though, because your combat stat and attacking damage output also double as well. This means you can not only withstand more damage, but deal a whole lot more, too. In all honesty, we wouldn’t be surprised if Oni gets nerfed in the future – it’s just that OP.

The only drawback is that Oni slows your debuff ability. However, it’s a very minor problem when you consider just how good it is in all other quarters and metrics.

That’s all you need to know about the Oni race in Legacy Piece. For more on the game be sure to check out our races tier list and map guide. We’ve also got the Legacy Piece Trello link and a best weapons guide.

