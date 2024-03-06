2K Games has graced us with another mind-boggling mechanic in this year’s WWE title: Oddity and Persona cards. The way to get them is extremely complicated at the moment, so we’ve tried our best to dumb it down a bit. Without further ado, here is how to get Oddities in WWE 2K24.

How to Get Oddities in WWE 2K24

Image Source: 2K Games

As of yet, the only persona card in WWE 2K24 for which I figured out how to get oddities is Cody Rhodes. For others, there might be future events or challenges, or you might even need to unpack them. Still, we can only speculate for now.

Anyway, here is how to get three of the oddities you need for the Cody Rhodes card:

You can get one from the Weekly Tower mode.

mode. There is another one available as a reward for playing Ranked .

. The third card can be obtained from the Live Event Challenges. These change over time, and at the moment, you’ll need Dusty and Cody Rhodes cards to complete it (you can get both from the Nightmare Family Pack).

What Are Oddities in WWE 2K24?

Image Source: 2K Games

Oddities, or oddity cards, are a special type of collectible in WWE 2K24. Instead of wrestlers, they contain images of certain props that those wrestlers used in their careers. For Seth Rollins, for example, you’ll need Tactical Vest and Sunglasses oddities cards.

Each oddities set contains five cards, and completing the set unlocks the associated persona card together with an outfit that you can use with that wrestler throughout the game. Some of them also have great stats, making them especially worthwhile early on.

There are 25 oddity cards in the game right now, split into five sets. Each of the sets is associated with one of the following cards:

Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns

The Rock

Trick Williams

How to Get Other Persona Cards in WWE 2K24

Image Source: 2K Games

There are three persona cards right now that you can’t get through oddities, and those are:

Sheamus ’09 – You always get this card in your first MyFACTION pack.

– You always get this card in your first MyFACTION pack. John Cena Mattel Figure – Unlock him by using the “YOURSTORY2K24” locker code.

– Unlock him by using the “YOURSTORY2K24” locker code. Hulk Hogan Mattel Figure – This one will also need a locker code, which supposedly will go out soon.

– This one will also need a locker code, which supposedly will go out soon. Cody Rhodes Mattel Figure – Nightmare Family Pack (I haven’t found any other ways yet)

Now that you’ve done the research, the only thing you’ve left to do in WWE 2K24 is sit down and grind those oddities. Also, remember that if you bookmark Twinfinite, all the freshest gaming news and guides will then be just a click away.

