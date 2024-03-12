When I booted up WWE 2K24, the first thing I did was create my custom character. It seems this is true for all the other players, too. Thankfully, you can share your creations with everyone else, so we’ve decided to take a look at some of the best WWE 2K24 community creations so far. Check them out below.

Recommended Videos

Caseoh

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Caseoh is one of my favorite streamers, and I was so glad to find this community creation based on him. Just the idea of him fighting the Undertaker, Kane, Big Show, and all of the other legendary WWE big men is simply too good to be true.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

However, thanks to Thepigeon#04335, we can now all enjoy this masterpiece. I mean, look, he even wears his signature gray hoodie while fighting. If you consider yourself a Caseoh fan, then this community creation is simply a must-have.

“The Demon” Finn Bálor

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Next on our list is The Demon version of Finn Bálor. Throughout the years, WWE has seen many wrestlers showing off their alter ego personas and outfits, but this one has to be one of the most memorable ones.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

So, having it recreated by a player and having it done so well is simply amazing. It’s by far one of the best community creations I’ve ever seen, and not just in WWE 2K24. The player that created it, WhatsTheStatus#32498 deserves credit for this amazing piece.

Sting

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Sting is one of the greatest old-school wrestlers ever, and I wish he would’ve been on the roster as a legend or something. Still, having him as a community creation in WWE 2K24 is great, too, and we have to thank NeganTheSavior#5627 for that.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

The character is a 1/1 replica of Sting, though a more muscular one. You can even see a glimpse of his signature black baseball bat on the custom photo, which is cool. Also, on a side note, there are other versions of Sting by different creators, but I chose this one as it seemed to have the most detail.

98′ Kane

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

This Kane outfit is one of the most iconic pieces of the Attitude era, and having it around in WWE 2K24 is something I didn’t expect. Still, thanks to the same person who made The Demon version of Finn Bálor, we have this one as well.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Unfortunately, there is no way to remove the left sleeve of the outfit, but still, this is a damn good replica. The only thing you need now is to unlock the 98′ outfit for the Undertaker, and you can start dominating tag teams with your friend the same way Brothers of Destruction did it way back.

Kairi Sane

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

Kairi Sane will join the roster with one of the DLCs, but until then, these community creations are the best we can get out of WWE 2K24. This one looks like a footsoldier from the Edo period, with soldier-like boots, helmet, and a coat.

Image Source: 2K Games via Twinfinite

There are, of course, other versions of her you can download, but I chose this one as I think black outfits suit her best. Plus, her rating, move set, and everything else are very well balanced, in my opinion, so playing with her against my brother doesn’t feel like cheating.

I hope that you liked this list of the best WWE 2K24 community creations and that you’ll try out some of them. Also, if you need general help regarding the game, we have a bunch of info here on Twinfinite, including how to upload face scans, how to get oddities, and how to use the new throwable weapons system.