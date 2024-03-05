WWE 2K24: All Weapons & How to Get Them

If I were ever to fight a wrestler who’s bigger than me (basically everyone out there), I would definitely need a boost to win. That could be a carb-rich snack right before the match, or lets say, a 30 pound sledgehammer. A small boost, really. Well, we can help you with the latter. Here is a list of all weapons in WWE 2K24 and how to get them.

List of All WWE 2K24 Weapons

Image Source: 2K Games via YouTube

You can have the Weapon Wheel in every match type in WWE 2K24, and you can fill it with up to six of these weapons:

Trashcan [NEW]

Guitar [NEW]

Microphone [NEW]

Chancla (Flip-flops) [NEW]

Slim Jim [NEW]

Chair

Ladder

Kendo Stick

Sledgehammer

Shovel

Table

Baseball Bat

Stop Sign

Hockey Stick

How to Customize the Weapon Wheel

If you want to customize the weapons wheel in WWE 2K24, you’ll have to do it before the match. While setting up the match settings (type, rules, win conditions, etc.), switch tabs till you get to the Edit Weapons tab.

There, you can place whatever weapons you want onto the wheel. Also, know that you can literally make them all tables or chairs if you like. It’s just that you can deploy at most six of them throughout the match.

How to Get Weapons in WWE 2K24

In WWE 2K24, as in the previous installments, you get weapons from under the ring. To do that, simply approach the center of one of the ring’s sides and press LB (Xbox), L1 (PS), or U (PC). This will open the weapon wheel, from which you can then select a weapon.

To navigate the wheel, use the left analog stick on gamepad, or WASD on keyboard. Then, select the weapon you want to retrieve by pressing A (Xbox), X (PS), or K (PC). Once you’ve done that, your character will reach under the ring for the desired weapon.

Throwing Weapons

Throwing weapons is a new mechanic we have in WWE 2K24. You can even see it in the gameplay trailer. They have a very good range and allow for much more variety in the game. However, if you use that against your friends, don’t be surprised if they suddenly stop talking to you.

That about sums up everything you need to know about weapons and how to get them in WWE 2K24. If this guide helped you out and you want to learn more about the game, do check out the rest of the content we host here on Twinfinite.