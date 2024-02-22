Time to get dangerous in Infinite Craft! You can now craft Nuke in Infinite Craft and use it to get weapons and much more. Find out below how to get Nuke in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Nuke in Infinite Craft
You can find Nuke in Infinite Craft by adding Cheat Code to Bomb.
It is a long process which we discovered after hitting many dead-ends. We got so close at one point with Nuclear Bomb but it was Nuke we were after! Once you have Nuke, you can use it in other recipes to craft things like Fallout, Mutant, Radiation, and Apocalypse.
How to Make Bomb in Infinite Craft
The first step is to create Bomb by following these steps:
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Steam + Steam = Cloud
- Cloud + Fire = Lightning
- Lightning + Steam = Electricity
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Planet + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
- Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
- Windmill + Fire = Energy
- Fire + Earth = Lava
- Lava + Fire = Volcano
- Earth + Lava = Stone
- Stone + Stone = Boulder
- Boulder + Volcano = Meteor
- Meteor + Earth = Moon
- Moon + Earth = Eclipse
- Eclipse + Fire = Sun
- Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
- Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
- Windmill + Fire = Energy
- Energy + Fire = Explosion
- Explosion + Energy = Bomb
Now you have Bomb you can move on to craft Cheat Code!
How to Craft Cheat Code in Infinite Craft
Make Cheat Code in Infinite Craft by following these steps:
- Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
- Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm
- Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl
- Water + Dust = Mud
- Mud + Dust Bowl = Mud Bowl
- Mud Bowl + Mud = Football
- Eath + Dust = Planet
- Sun + Fire = Solar
- Solar + Planet = System
- System + Fire = Computer
- Football + Computer = Madden
- Madden + Football = Video Game
- System + Computer = Software
- Software + Computer = Hacker
- Video + Hacker = Cheat Code
- Cheat Code + Bomb = Nuke
Items You Can Make With Nuke
And there you have it, we have a Nuke at last. Now you can use Nuke in more recipes to come up with more elements:
- Nuke + Bacteria = Mutant
- Nuke + Mutant = Radiation
- Nuke + Forest = Fallout
- Nuke + Fallout = Apocalypse
- Nuke + Dinosaur = Extinction
- Nuke + Doctor Who = Dalek
- Nuke + Dalek = Exterminate
- Nuke + King = Tyrant
See how many recipes you can discover using Nuke and what First Discoveries you can uncover!