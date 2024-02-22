Guides

How to Get Nuke in Infinite Craft

It's gonna be an explosive time!

nuke infinite craft
Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

Time to get dangerous in Infinite Craft! You can now craft Nuke in Infinite Craft and use it to get weapons and much more. Find out below how to get Nuke in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

How to Make Nuke in Infinite Craft

You can find Nuke in Infinite Craft by adding Cheat Code to Bomb.

It is a long process which we discovered after hitting many dead-ends. We got so close at one point with Nuclear Bomb but it was Nuke we were after! Once you have Nuke, you can use it in other recipes to craft things like Fallout, Mutant, Radiation, and Apocalypse.

making-nuke-in-infinite-craft
Image Source: Neal.fun via Twinfinite

How to Make Bomb in Infinite Craft

The first step is to create Bomb by following these steps:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Steam + Steam = Cloud
  3. Cloud + Fire = Lightning
  4. Lightning + Steam = Electricity
  5. Earth + Wind = Dust
  6. Dust + Earth = Planet
  7. Planet + Fire = Sun
  8. Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
  9. Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
  10. Windmill + Fire = Energy
  11. Fire + Earth = Lava
  12. Lava + Fire = Volcano
  13. Earth + Lava = Stone
  14. Stone + Stone = Boulder
  15. Boulder + Volcano = Meteor
  16. Meteor + Earth = Moon
  17. Moon + Earth = Eclipse
  18. Eclipse + Fire = Sun
  19. Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel
  20. Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill
  21. Windmill + Fire = Energy
  22. Energy + Fire = Explosion
  23. Explosion + Energy = Bomb

Now you have Bomb you can move on to craft Cheat Code!

How to Craft Cheat Code in Infinite Craft

Make Cheat Code in Infinite Craft by following these steps:

  1. Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  2. Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm
  3. Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl
  4. Water + Dust = Mud
  5. Mud + Dust Bowl = Mud Bowl
  6. Mud Bowl + Mud = Football
  7. Eath + Dust = Planet
  8. Sun + Fire = Solar
  9. Solar + Planet = System
  10. System + Fire = Computer
  11. Football + Computer = Madden
  12. Madden + Football = Video Game
  13. System + Computer = Software
  14. Software + Computer = Hacker
  15. Video + Hacker = Cheat Code
  16. Cheat Code + Bomb = Nuke

Items You Can Make With Nuke

And there you have it, we have a Nuke at last. Now you can use Nuke in more recipes to come up with more elements:

  • Nuke + Bacteria = Mutant
  • Nuke + Mutant = Radiation
  • Nuke + Forest = Fallout
  • Nuke + Fallout = Apocalypse
  • Nuke + Dinosaur = Extinction
  • Nuke + Doctor Who = Dalek
  • Nuke + Dalek = Exterminate
  • Nuke + King = Tyrant

See how many recipes you can discover using Nuke and what First Discoveries you can uncover!

About the author

Rowan Jones

Rowan is a writer and educator from Devon, U.K. She has been writing about mobile and console games since 2020. Rowan loves puns and dad jokes, and also runs a secret meme page. She has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.

More Stories by Rowan Jones

Comments