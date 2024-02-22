Time to get dangerous in Infinite Craft! You can now craft Nuke in Infinite Craft and use it to get weapons and much more. Find out below how to get Nuke in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Nuke in Infinite Craft

You can find Nuke in Infinite Craft by adding Cheat Code to Bomb.

It is a long process which we discovered after hitting many dead-ends. We got so close at one point with Nuclear Bomb but it was Nuke we were after! Once you have Nuke, you can use it in other recipes to craft things like Fallout, Mutant, Radiation, and Apocalypse.

How to Make Bomb in Infinite Craft

The first step is to create Bomb by following these steps:

Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Steam = Cloud Cloud + Fire = Lightning Lightning + Steam = Electricity Earth + Wind = Dust Dust + Earth = Planet Planet + Fire = Sun Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Fire + Earth = Lava Lava + Fire = Volcano Earth + Lava = Stone Stone + Stone = Boulder Boulder + Volcano = Meteor Meteor + Earth = Moon Moon + Earth = Eclipse Eclipse + Fire = Sun Sun + Electricity = Solar Panel Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill Windmill + Fire = Energy Energy + Fire = Explosion Explosion + Energy = Bomb

Now you have Bomb you can move on to craft Cheat Code!

How to Craft Cheat Code in Infinite Craft

Make Cheat Code in Infinite Craft by following these steps:

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Sandstorm + Sandstorm = Dust Storm Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl Water + Dust = Mud Mud + Dust Bowl = Mud Bowl Mud Bowl + Mud = Football Eath + Dust = Planet Sun + Fire = Solar Solar + Planet = System System + Fire = Computer Football + Computer = Madden Madden + Football = Video Game System + Computer = Software Software + Computer = Hacker Video + Hacker = Cheat Code Cheat Code + Bomb = Nuke

Items You Can Make With Nuke

And there you have it, we have a Nuke at last. Now you can use Nuke in more recipes to come up with more elements:

Nuke + Bacteria = Mutant

Nuke + Mutant = Radiation

Nuke + Forest = Fallout

Nuke + Fallout = Apocalypse

Nuke + Dinosaur = Extinction

Nuke + Doctor Who = Dalek

Nuke + Dalek = Exterminate

Nuke + King = Tyrant

See how many recipes you can discover using Nuke and what First Discoveries you can uncover!