How to Get Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Epilogue DLC

The final batch of DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived, closing this chapter of the ninth generation. Excitingly, there are new pickups and items to hunt down, as well. In this guide, we’ll break down how to get the Mythical Pecha Berry in the Pokemon Epilogue DLC.

Where to Find Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Epilogue DLC

Before you can even get the Mythical Pecha Berry through the Pokemon Epilogue DLC, there are various prerequisite conditions you need to have already attained.

Namely, make sure you’ve beaten all story content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This includes the main story mode and both DLC packs, The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk. With them finished, you can access this brand new item.

Go to the Poke Portal menu, then select Mystery Gift at the very bottom of the screen. Press Get via Internet, and wait for your Nintendo Switch to connect to the servers. If everything’s operating as expected, you’ll see the Mythical Pecha Berry Gift as one of the options.

A short cutscene will play as you open the box and unwrap the Mythical Pecha Berry inside. Then go to your Bag, where you’ll find it in the Key Items category.

What Does the Mythical Pecha Berry Do in Pokemon Epilogue DLC?

Image Source: Game Freak

Now you’ve got the Mythical Pecha Berry in this new Pokemon Epilogue DLC, you’ll need to know what to do with it. This doesn’t work like other berries in the game, providing stat or HP buffs to your party members. Instead, you need to use it to trigger a series of objectives in the new Mochi Mayhem event.

Once you’ve got the berry, head to Mossui Town within Kitakami, the region unlocked in the Teal Mask DLC. From the main spawn point, head over to Peachy’s stall in the main square. Rather than speaking directly to her, look for a dusty piece of mochi, adorned in pink, on the counter to the left of this NPC. Interact with it, and with the Berry in your inventory, you’ll unlock a range of new missions to keep you busy.

That’s everything you need to know about getting the Mythical Pecha Berry in the Pokemon Epilogue DLC. For more on the game, check out how to get Raging Bolt, plus all Ditto Blocks locations in the Indigo Disk.