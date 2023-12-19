All Ditto Blocks Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Here is how and where to find Ditto Blocks in Pokemon Scarlet &Violet Indigo Disk. If you like to complete Blueberry Quests (BBQ) with a group of friends, then you should know that Ditto Blocks will randomly appear during those quests for you to find.

Ditto Blocks Locations in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

Image Source: Pokemon Company International

Ditto Blocks are required to be found if you want to collect as many Blueberry Points (BP) as you can. As mentioned above, they can only be found while doing group quests with your friends in a Union Circle of the Terrarium in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk.

Note that they spawn randomly all around the Terrarium in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. Fortunately, they’re easy to recognize because the blocks containing Ditto Blocks are purple and have a smile sign on them.

How to Find Ditto Blocks in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk

To spot them look for block structures, as Ditto Blocks usually stick out of them. Once you spot one, walk close to it and press the A button to collect it.

The first thing you can do to make your pursuit for Ditto Blocks easier is to unlock the Flying ability. That will enable you to scout the entire map with ease, and reach even the most complex location of block structures that hide the precious blocks.

Communicating with your teammates is also of vital importance when searching for Ditto Blocks. That way you can cover more ground efficiently and manage to find the most hidden blocks. In some situations they can be located behind and even under the block structures.

Make sure to search the entire map, as Ditto Blocks can be found in all regions and sectors in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk. Group up with other trainers to increase your overall chances for success.

This task may require a bit of your time but is definitely worth it. If you manage to find all of the Ditto Blocks, you will be rewarded with a hefty amount of Blueberry Points. Good luck!