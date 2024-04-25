Once you start unlocking Epic rarity Parts and above in Sand Land, you get access to individual upgrades to each of your Part’s stats. These upgrades allow you to take your Vehicle’s stats to the next level, so you best be prepared to invest a bunch into them. Let’s go over how to get Modding Kits in Sand Land for high-rarity part upgrades.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Sand Land Modding Kits

Modding Kits are available at an easily accessible, albeit easy-to-miss, location in Sand Land. You need to head to Patago Village located in the Western Desert. You won’t unlock Patago till you complete the first half of the story and open up the military checkpoints in Sand Land. Once you’ve made peace with the military, head to Patago Village through the West Grine and South Lidr Checkpoints.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Once you reach Patago, look around for the Peddler. It’s a small village, so the Peddler won’t be hard to locate. Speak to him and you’ll notice that he offers all three tiers of the modding kits.

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

Part Modding Kit – 300 Zeni

Ultra Modding Kit – 500 Zeni

Master Modding Kit – 1500 Zeni

Now you can fast travel back to Patago whenever you want and stock up on the required Modding Kits for all your Part upgrade needs.

Which Parts Require Modding Kits?

Modding Kits are required for unique status upgrades for Parts that are Epic Rarity and above. You can choose to put up to three points max in any of the following stats:

Critical Rate

Capacity

Reload Time

Weapon Breakability

System Breakdown Rate

Flammability

Disruptability

Image Source: Bandai Namco via Twinfinite

All Modding Kit Types

Each tier of an upgrade requires a Modding Kit. There are three types of Modding Kits in Sand Land:

Part Modding Kit

Ultra Modding Kit

Master Modding Kit

Each Modding Kit corresponds to a tier in the three-star upgrade system. You’ll need Master Modding Kits for the third star and Ultra Modding Kits for the second one. Note that each rarity has a limited number of mods you can install. For example, the Epic rarity parts only allow for two mods max.

That’s all you need to know on how to get Modding Kits quickly in Sand Land. For more guides, check our list of all vehicles and shops in Sand Land.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more