There are a lot of units in Anime Vanguards that you can get your hands on. But one in particular is limited and quite difficult to get. Let’s find out how to get Haruka Rin In Anime Vanguards, and have this unique unit in our rooster.

How To Get Haruka Rin In Anime Vanguards

At the moment, the only way to get Haruka Rin in your unit collection is by getting to level 30 of the Battlepass. You can unlock levels of the Battlepass simply by playing the game, completing quests, and getting pass experience points.

If you want to avoid spending too much time trying to farm XP in Anime Vanguards, you can buy the “Skip 10 levels” Gamepass. As the title says, it will grant you 10 levels for free. This will set you back 999 Robux, so it is quite expensive. Otherwise, the only way to get Haruka Rin is by harvesting XP as much as possible. Buying the premium Battlepass won’t change anything as that will only give you extra rewards when you complete levels.

Who Is Haruka Rin In Anime Vanguards?

Haruka is one of the first limited units in the game and you might be familiar with her since she’s the Emotes NPC in the lobby as well. She will cost 1,200 Yen to be deployed and she will bring her main ability, the Love Dance which enhances damage by 3% for all units in range. Love Dance can be further upgraded up to 18%. A full upgrade of Haruka Rin will set you back 16,825 Yen.

