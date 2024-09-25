Wondering how to get Akaza in Anime Vanguards? There is only one way to unlock the Mythic Roblox unit based on the Demon Slayer villain, Akaza, officially known in the game as “Akazo”. This Anime Vanguards guide will tell you all you need to know.

How to Get Akaza in Anime Vanguards

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

Anime Vanguards players can only get Akaza by purchasing summons in the current standard banner, costing 50 Gems each. Mythic units like Akaza/Akazo have a 0.5% chance of being pulled.

Be sure to save plenty of games from the newest Anime Vanguards codes to buy as many summons as possible to hopefully unlock the unit.

When you approach the Summon NPC, Akaza may not be available in the standard banner since the three Mythic units available regularly rotate every hour. If you don’t see Akaza/Akazo available among the Mythic units, like in the image above, come back again in another hour and try again.

How to Evolve Akaza

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

To evolve Akaza in Anime Vanguards to its most powerful form, Akazo (Destructive), you need to approach the Evolve NPC with Demon Beads and various Essence Stones. Here’s the exact set of materials you need:

Demon Beads

Green Essence Stone x43

Blue Essence Stone x13

Yellow Essence Stone x3

Purple Essence Stone x13

Pink Essence Stone x13

Red Essence Stone x3

Rainbow Essence Stone x3

To get the Demon Beads in Anime Vanguards, you can buy it from the Raid Shop for 600 Webs. If you’re low on Red Webs, you can replay Act 3 of the Spider Forest raid. This rewards up to 45 Red Webs at a time, the highest among the four acts.

For more from the game, check out the Anime Vanguards tier list to find out which units are best in the current meta. While you’re here, take a look at how to get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards to further expand your arsenal.

