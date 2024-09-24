Image Credit: Bethesda
How to Get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards - character with a blue background
Guides
How to Get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards

Let's deploy Takaroda
Damiano Gerli
Published: Sep 24, 2024 09:50 am

Been wondering how to get your hands on this legendary character? No worries, in this guide we’ll tell you all about how to get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards. Keep reading to find out what you have to do and everything else you might need.

How Do You Get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards?

In order to get this Kill La Kill-inspired anime unit, introduced in the new Anime Vanguards 0.5 update, you’ll have to pull them through the Summon banner. This is a Legendary unit, so it means that you have about a 4% chance of getting Takaroda by using the banner.

The summon banner in Anime Vanguards
Image sSurce: Roblox via Twinfinite

Since the chances of getting him are pretty low, you might want to use potions such as Super Lucky or Ultra Lucky. They will significantly increase the chances of pulling a Mythical or a Legendary unit, with their effects lasting for one hour. The Super Lucky will increase your chances by 25% and costs 99 Robux, while the Ultra Lucky potion will increase your luck by 37.5% and will set you back 199 Robux.

What Can You Use Takaroda For?

This unit is useful if you are planning to farm Yuan, as his resource-collecting abilities are quite advanced. He’s also able to quickly convert his Takaroda bucks into Yuan. To deploy Takaroda it will cost you 800 Yuan, but he will make back that money pretty quickly.

If you want to further upgrade the unit, it will cost 39,000 Yuan for a full upgrade, with each new level Takaroda can increase his wave-gaining abilities, reaching up to 10k Yuan at his final level.

That’s all we have for you on how to get Takaroda in Anime Vanguards. But we have plenty more information about the game if you want, check out our articles such as Ascension guide and how to unlock Paragon stages.

