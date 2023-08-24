How to Get Gloves of Soul Catching in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

There are plenty of Legendary pieces of armor to track down in Larian Studios’ CRPG sequel, though the Gloves of Soul Catching are quite unique as they’re handy for bare-knuckle fighters, such as Monks. So, if you’re curious as to how to get the Gloves of Soul Catching in BG3, here’s what you need to know. Let’s do this!

Where to Get the Gloves of Soul Catching in BG3

To cut a long story short, there are several steps that you’ll need to follow in order to get your mitts on the Gloves of Soul Catching. We’re going to break them down for you to make things a little easier to follow.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Larian Studios

Firstly, you’re going to need the Orphic Hammer , which you can obtain in Act 3 by speaking to Raphael at Sharess’s Caress near Wyrm’s Crossing .

, which you can obtain in Act 3 by speaking to . Once you have it, head to Helsik at the coordinates X:-39; Y:18 . Once you arrive, speak with her. You’ll need to persuade her to teleport you to the House of Hope . This entails a DC20 Persuasion or DC25 Intimidation skill check.

at the coordinates . Once you arrive, speak with her. You’ll need to persuade her to teleport you to the . This entails a DC20 Persuasion or DC25 Intimidation skill check. Next, Helsik will give you the required materials for the ritual open the portal.

Head up to the second floor, and begin setting up the materials for the ritual in Helsik’s room. The Skull goes on the top of the blood star, near Helsik’s desk. Then, the Coin of Mammon goes to the right of the Skull. Continuing on in a clockwise direction, place the Diamond in the next spot. Next, place the Incense and lastly place the Infernal Marble in the center.

goes on the top of the blood star, near Helsik’s desk. Then, the goes to the right of the Skull. Continuing on in a clockwise direction, place the in the next spot. Next, place the and lastly place the in the center. Once you arrive in the House of Hope, you’ll meet the ghost of Hope. You’ll need to free her to get the Gloves of Soul Catching. Once you agree to rescue her, you’ll begin the side quest Rescue Hope .

. Head to the coordinates X:-6452; Y:2911 to find Hope’s Prison and reveal the Passageway .

to find Hope’s Prison and reveal the . Climb down the hatch and go through the iron door to find Hope imprisoned, but she’s guarded by two Spectators and their Imp Underlings.

Once you’ve defeated the monsters, use the Orphic Hammer to break the crystals and free Hope.

It’s important to note that you’ll now need to defeat Raphael and he’s easily one of the most challenging enemies in the entire game. He’s a Level 12 Cambion , boasts 666 HP , and has a bunch of Cambion warriors guarding him. Make sure you’re ready for this difficult battle!

, boasts , and has a guarding him. Make sure you’re ready for this difficult battle! During said battle, you’re going to need to keep Hope alive by healing her and buffing her. She does not have any Death Saving Throws, so be mindful of that.

Once you’ve defeated them, speak to Hope to get the Gloves of Soul Catching.

What Are the Gloves of Soul Catching?

The Gloves of Soul Catching in Baldur’s Gate 3 are Legendary Gloves that offers a +2 buff to the holder’s Constitution, some additional Force damage when attacking, and heals for 10 HP per turn. Here’s the gloves’ stats:

Soul Fist — Unarmed attacks deal 1 – 10 Force damage.

— Unarmed attacks deal 1 – 10 Force damage. Soul Catching — Once per turn, unarmed hits regain 10 HP. On the other hand, you may instead swap out the healing buff and opt to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of your next turn.

— Once per turn, unarmed hits regain 10 HP. On the other hand, you may instead swap out the healing buff and opt to gain Advantage on Attack Rolls and Saving Throws until the end of your next turn. Constitution + 2

Weight : 0.5

: 0.5 Value: 960 Gold Coins

And on that note, we come to the conclusion of our guide on how to get the Gloves of Soul Catching in BG3. For more, here’s how to get a Bag of Holding and how to escape Wyrm’s Rock Prison. Alternatively, feel free to browse our further coverage down below.