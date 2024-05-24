How to Get Fortnite Magneto Skin

With Chapter 5 Season 3, some of the X-Men are arriving in Fortnite! While we’ve seen plenty of general Marvel skins in the past – some of which are now the rarest in the game – the X-Men have never appeared in the Item Shop. Here’s how to get the Fortnite Magneto skin to add the metal-wielding villain to your locker.

Recommended Videos

How to Get Magneto Skin in Fortnite

The Fortnite Magneto skin is available as a premium mid-season quest track in the Chapter 5 Season 3 battle pass.

This is based on some screenshots of the battle pass menu uncovered by renowned Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, showing Magneto in an entirely separate reward page. This makes it similar to other premium skins such as Solid Snake and Korra, where you had to complete quests distinct from the main battle pass progression.

As you can see from the post above, it’s going to be a little while until the Fortnite Magneto quests arrive. Most season-exclusive skins like this tend to arrive at the mid-point of a season, so you’ll probably need to wait until the end of June or the start of July to start unlocking Magneto. It’s also unclear what the objectives themselves will actually consist of, but they never tend to be especially challenging.

The reveal of the Fortnite Magneto skin comes as something of a surprise. Leaks in previous months suggested we’d see some skins based on the hit show X-Men ’97, but this never came to fruition. Leading up to Chapter 5 Season 3, a small copyright disclaimer attributed to Marvel on a teaser also hinted at more themed skins coming, though we didn’t know it was Magneto until data mining from the new season.

That’s all you need to know about getting the Magneto skin in Fortnite! For more on the new season, check out the battle pass, the download size, and the map changes to look out for.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more