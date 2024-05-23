Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 in Fortnite.
Image Source: Epic Games
Is Marvel Returning For Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Is the comic giant making a comeback this season?
Rowan Jones
Published: May 23, 2024 06:31 am

The Marvel universe first collided with Fortnite in 2019 and then the following year in Chapter 2 Season 4 with a Marvel-themed Battle Pass. Since then we have been lucky enough to see Marvel skins in the Item Shop regularly. Many believe we are long overdue another Fortnite X Marvel event, so is it possible we will see one this season? Is Marvel returning for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Teaser Trailer Hints at Marvel Return to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

avengers end game fortnite
Image Source: Marvel / Epic Games

One of the latest teaser trailers for the upcoming Fortnite season may have contained a small hint to another Marvel crossover coming in Chapter 5 Season 3. Only the most eagle-eyed fans would have spotted the tiny clue! If you didn’t notice it you’re not alone but, thankfully, iFireMonkey noticed it and posted on X.

In the copyright info of one of the Chapter 5 Season 3 cinematic teaser trailers, a little Marvel copyright 2024 note appeared. But what could this mean? Is Marvel returning for another big crossover event, or was it a mistake?

According to iFireMonkey, the teaser suggests Marvel will not be part of a seasonal Battle Pass. This is because the copyright is shown in the cinematic trailer but not in the gameplay trailer, which was published later. So no Sandman or The Thing as a secret skin to fit the sandy landscape theme!

HYPEX on X revealed that the upcoming season is likely to have a Fortnite X Marvel collab, which will lead up to a mini-event for Chapter 5 Season 4. Is this where we will finally see The Fantastic Four on the Fortnite island, as debated by fans on Reddit?

With The Fantastic Four getting a reboot by Marvel Studios for release in May 2025, this would be pretty good timing. But that doesn’t answer the question about this season’s Marvel collab. Who will be arriving on the Fortnite Island for Chapter 5 Season 3? Will there be a dedicated Marvel LTM like we had back in the Avengers Endgame days?

As soon as we hear more news we will keep you updated! Meanwhile, check out what weapons to expect this upcoming season and which skins we should expect to see too.

Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.