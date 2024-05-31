How to Get Foretold Champion Banner in MultiVersus

There’s nothing better than winning an online MultiVersus match and gloating at the fighters you’ve just beaten. If you’ve purchased the new season pass for the game’s full release, you’ll already get access to plenty of banners and emotes to do so. For something incredibly rare, though, you’ll need to know how to get the Foretold Champion banner in MultiVersus.

How to Unlock MultiVersus Foretold Champion Banner

After the game’s full release, there is no new way to unlock the Foretold Champion banner in MultiVersus. The only way to get it previously was to play and progress through the game’s open beta phase.

As such, you’ll want to check your MultiVersus inventory to see whether or not you’ve got the Foretold Champion banner. Provided you played the game at any point during its original beta, which ran from summer 2022 to 2023, you should have it accessible. Head to the Fighters tab and then across to Account Cosmetics, and you should see it there, provided you fit the eligibility criteria.

That said, it means that newcomers to MultiVersus during its full public release won’t be able to get their hands on the Foretold Champion banner. It’s unfortunate, but also means that long-term players have something to show off when playing against newcomers.

Equally, some users on the MultiVersus subreddit have reported different colors on the banner, depending on your progression during the beta. Those who earned enough Gold during the beta period have a variant of Foretold Champion, where there’s a glowing golden border around the banner. It’s purely cosmetic, but yet another way to distinguish yourself from the rest of the pack.

That’s all you need to know about the Foretold Champion banner in MultiVersus! For more on the game, check out how to level up Gems and when the game’s ranked mode will release.

