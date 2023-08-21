How to Get First Great Magic 5-Star Bow in Genshin Impact

Besides introducing new units, Genshin Impact version 4.0 also features new weapons, such as the First Great Magic bow. Players who play bow users should definitely pay attention to this new gear, and we can even tell you how to get it.

How to Obtain First Great Magic Bow in Genshin Impact

Like other limited-time weapons, the First Great Magic bow can be obtained by pulling on the Epitome Invocation, Weapon Event Wishes from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5, 2023. During this period, the new gear will receive a big boost, raising players’ chances of obtaining the five-star weapon.

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Do note that you’re also likely to receive the Aqua Simulacra bow from this weapon banner. If you’re unlucky and fail the 50/50, you must spend 240 Intertwined Fates or 38,400 Primogems to obtain the First Great Magic bow from the Epitomized Path mechanic. Of course, you will still receive a five-star weapon every 80 Wishes, but you’re not guaranteed to get your desired gear.

Should You Pull for First Great Magic Bow in Genshin Impact?

The First Great Magic bow is Lyney‘s signature weapon. If you’re planning on getting the magician, I definitely recommend acquiring this new gear. Here are the weapon stats:

Base Attack : 45.94

: 45.94 Substat Type : Critical Damage%

: Critical Damage% Base Substat : 14.4%

: 14.4% Weapon Affix : Parsifal the Great

: Parsifal the Great Affix Description: DMG dealt by Charged Attacks increased by 16%. For every party member with the same Elemental Type as the wielder (including the wielder themselves), gain 1 Gimmick stack. For every party member with a different Elemental Type from the wielder, gain 1 Theatrics stack. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Gimmick stacks, ATK will be increased by 16%/32%/48%. When the wielder has 1/2/3 or more Theatrics stacks, Movement SPD will be increased by 4%/7%/10%.

This weapon is also suitable for main DPS characters who often use Charged Attacks, such as Tighnari and Ganyu. However, getting the Aqua Simulacra from the weapon banner is not bad since this bow is also good for numerous DPS units.

Besides acquiring the First Great Magic bow, you can also get a free four-star unit in Genshin Impact version 4.0. As long as you reach Adventure Rank 25, you can Invite Lynette to your team. She’s an Anemo sword wielder from Fontaine who’s also an Ousia unit.