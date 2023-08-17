All Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Rewards

Version 4.0’s Battle Pass features an extensive amount of collectibles that can help you expand your inventory and gain some hard-earned cash. You’ll need to progress further in your rank to unlock these valuables, allowing you to choose an exclusive weapon through the Gnostic Hymn Premium section. We’ll show you the complete list of Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass rewards to give you an idea of what to expect from this exciting update.

What Are the Rewards for Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass? Answered

The Battle Pass is divided into two main categories: the Sojourner’s Battle Pass and the Gnostic Hymn. You can freely access the content within the first option, but you must purchase the Gnostic Hymn or Chorus packages to get the Premium items. Players must increase their BP level by collecting EXP during their travels to unlock various products. However, there is a weekly limit of 10,000 EXP, so you must wait until the duration ends to farm some more.

To view the entire rewards list for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass, here’s what you can anticipate:

BP Level Sojourner’s Battle Pass Gnostic Hymn 1 3 Adventurer’s Experience 2 Hero’s Wit 2 4 Mystic Enhancement Ores 12 Mystic Enhancement Ores 3 16,000 Mora 48,000 Mora 4 3 Adventurer’s Experience 2 Hero’s Wit 5 Fragile Resin Fragile Resin

Guide to the Original Current 6 16,000 Mora 48,000 Mora 7 3 Adventurer’s Experience 2 Hero’s Wit 8 4 Mystic Enhancement Ores 12 Mystic Enhancement Ores 9 16,000 Mora 48,000 Mora 10 Acquaint Fate Intertwined Fate

Guidance of the Land of Verdure 11 6 Adventurer’s Experience 4 Hero’s Wit 12 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores 24 Mystic Enhancement Ores 13 32,000 Mora 96,000 Mora 14 6 Adventurer’s Experience 4 Hero’s Wit 15 Fragile Resin Fragile Resin

Guide to the Original Current 16 32,000 Mora 96,000 Mora 17 6 Adventurer’s Experience 4 Hero’s Wit 18 8 Mystic Enhancement Ores 24 Mystic Enhancement Ores 19 32,000 Mora 96,000 Mora 20 Acquaint Fate Intertwined Fate

Guidance of the Land of Verdure 21 3 Hero’s Wit 9 Hero’s Wit 22 9 Mystic Enhancement Ores 27 Mystic Enhancement Ores 23 48,000 Mora 144,000 Mora 24 3 Hero’s Wit 9 Hero’s Wit 25 Fragile Resin Fragile Resin

Guidance of the Land of Verdure 26 48,000 Mora 144,000 Mora 27 3 Hero’s Wit 9 Hero’s Wit 28 9 Mystic Enhancement Ores 27 Mystic Enhancement Ores 29 48,000 Mora 144,000 Mora 30 Acquaint Fate Intertwined Fate

BP Bounty 31 4 Hero’s Wit 12 Hero’s Wit 32 12 Mystic Enhancement Ores 36 Mystic Enhancement Ores 33 64,000 Mora 192,000 Mora 34 4 Hero’s Wit 12 Hero’s Wit 35 Fragile Resin Fragile Resin

Guidance of the Land of Verdure 36 64,000 Mora 192,000 Mora 37 4 Hero’s Wit 12 Hero’s Wit 38 12 Mystic Enhancement Ores 36 Mystic Enhancement Ores 39 64,000 Mora 192,000 Mora 40 Acquaint Fate Intertwined Fate

Guide to the Original Current 41 5 Hero’s Wit 15 Hero’s Wit 42 15 Mystic Enhancement Ores 45 Mystic Enhancement Ores 43 80,000 Mora 240,000 Mora 44 5 Hero’s Wit 15 Hero’s Wit 45 Fragile Resin Fragile Resin

Philosophies of the Original Current 46 80,000 Mora 240,000 Mora 47 5 Hero’s Wit 15 Hero’s Wit 48 15 Mystic Enhancement Ores 45 Mystic Enhancement Ores 49 80,000 Mora 240,000 Mora 50 Acquaint Fate 680 Primogems

Philosophies of the Original Current

If you want to increase your BP Level fast, you can exchange Primogems and select the ‘Purchase Level’ button to advance to a specific rank. For example, players can give 750 Primogems to reach Level 10.

You can also check the Missions section to acquire BEP, where you can complete Daily Commissions, mine, and log in to the game. Players who have reached BP Level 30 and unlocked the Gnostic Hymn can choose a weapon from the BP Bounty collection.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Weapons

4-Star Wolf-Fang Sword

4-Star Serpent Spine Claymore

4-Star The Black Sword

4-Star Talking Stick Claymore

4-Star Sacrificial Jade Catalyst

4-Star Solar Pearl Catalyst

4-Star Scion of the Blazing Sun Bow

4-Star The Viridescent Hunt Bow

4-Star Ballad of the Fjords Polearm

4-Star Deathmatch Polearm

Keep in mind that the Battle Pass will end once Version 4.0 concludes, so you must grab your gifts before then.

Now that you know all the Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass rewards, you can start this new journey with our diving guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.