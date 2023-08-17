Guides

All Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Rewards

You get a prize and you get a prize!

Genshin Impact Version 4.0
Image Source: miHoYo

Version 4.0’s Battle Pass features an extensive amount of collectibles that can help you expand your inventory and gain some hard-earned cash. You’ll need to progress further in your rank to unlock these valuables, allowing you to choose an exclusive weapon through the Gnostic Hymn Premium section. We’ll show you the complete list of Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass rewards to give you an idea of what to expect from this exciting update.

What Are the Rewards for Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass? Answered

The Battle Pass is divided into two main categories: the Sojourner’s Battle Pass and the Gnostic Hymn. You can freely access the content within the first option, but you must purchase the Gnostic Hymn or Chorus packages to get the Premium items. Players must increase their BP level by collecting EXP during their travels to unlock various products. However, there is a weekly limit of 10,000 EXP, so you must wait until the duration ends to farm some more.

To view the entire rewards list for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass, here’s what you can anticipate:

BP LevelSojourner’s Battle PassGnostic Hymn
13 Adventurer’s Experience2 Hero’s Wit
24 Mystic Enhancement Ores12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
316,000 Mora48,000 Mora
43 Adventurer’s Experience2 Hero’s Wit
5Fragile ResinFragile Resin
Guide to the Original Current
616,000 Mora48,000 Mora
73 Adventurer’s Experience2 Hero’s Wit
84 Mystic Enhancement Ores12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
916,000 Mora48,000 Mora
10Acquaint FateIntertwined Fate
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
116 Adventurer’s Experience4 Hero’s Wit
128 Mystic Enhancement Ores24 Mystic Enhancement Ores
1332,000 Mora96,000 Mora
146 Adventurer’s Experience4 Hero’s Wit
15Fragile ResinFragile Resin
Guide to the Original Current
1632,000 Mora96,000 Mora
176 Adventurer’s Experience4 Hero’s Wit
188 Mystic Enhancement Ores24 Mystic Enhancement Ores
1932,000 Mora96,000 Mora
20Acquaint FateIntertwined Fate
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
213 Hero’s Wit9 Hero’s Wit
229 Mystic Enhancement Ores27 Mystic Enhancement Ores
2348,000 Mora144,000 Mora
243 Hero’s Wit9 Hero’s Wit
25Fragile ResinFragile Resin
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
2648,000 Mora144,000 Mora
273 Hero’s Wit9 Hero’s Wit
289 Mystic Enhancement Ores27 Mystic Enhancement Ores
2948,000 Mora144,000 Mora
30Acquaint FateIntertwined Fate
BP Bounty
314 Hero’s Wit12 Hero’s Wit
3212 Mystic Enhancement Ores36 Mystic Enhancement Ores
3364,000 Mora192,000 Mora
344 Hero’s Wit12 Hero’s Wit
35Fragile ResinFragile Resin
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
3664,000 Mora192,000 Mora
374 Hero’s Wit12 Hero’s Wit
3812 Mystic Enhancement Ores36 Mystic Enhancement Ores
3964,000 Mora192,000 Mora
40Acquaint FateIntertwined Fate
Guide to the Original Current
415 Hero’s Wit15 Hero’s Wit
4215 Mystic Enhancement Ores45 Mystic Enhancement Ores
4380,000 Mora240,000 Mora
445 Hero’s Wit15 Hero’s Wit
45Fragile ResinFragile Resin
Philosophies of the Original Current
4680,000 Mora240,000 Mora
475 Hero’s Wit15 Hero’s Wit
4815 Mystic Enhancement Ores45 Mystic Enhancement Ores
4980,000 Mora240,000 Mora
50Acquaint Fate680 Primogems
Philosophies of the Original Current

If you want to increase your BP Level fast, you can exchange Primogems and select the ‘Purchase Level’ button to advance to a specific rank. For example, players can give 750 Primogems to reach Level 10.

Purchasing BP Level in Genshin Impact
Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

You can also check the Missions section to acquire BEP, where you can complete Daily Commissions, mine, and log in to the game. Players who have reached BP Level 30 and unlocked the Gnostic Hymn can choose a weapon from the BP Bounty collection.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Weapons

  • 4-Star Wolf-Fang Sword
  • 4-Star Serpent Spine Claymore
  • 4-Star The Black Sword
  • 4-Star Talking Stick Claymore
  • 4-Star Sacrificial Jade Catalyst
  • 4-Star Solar Pearl Catalyst
  • 4-Star Scion of the Blazing Sun Bow
  • 4-Star The Viridescent Hunt Bow
  • 4-Star Ballad of the Fjords Polearm
  • 4-Star Deathmatch Polearm

Keep in mind that the Battle Pass will end once Version 4.0 concludes, so you must grab your gifts before then.

Now that you know all the Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass rewards, you can start this new journey with our diving guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below to view more content about the game.

Related Posts

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Staff Writer and has been with Twinfinite for more than a year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Comments