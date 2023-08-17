All Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Rewards

Version 4.0’s Battle Pass features an extensive amount of collectibles that can help you expand your inventory and gain some hard-earned cash. You’ll need to progress further in your rank to unlock these valuables, allowing you to choose an exclusive weapon through the Gnostic Hymn Premium section. We’ll show you the complete list of Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass rewards to give you an idea of what to expect from this exciting update.
What Are the Rewards for Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass? Answered
The Battle Pass is divided into two main categories: the Sojourner’s Battle Pass and the Gnostic Hymn. You can freely access the content within the first option, but you must purchase the Gnostic Hymn or Chorus packages to get the Premium items. Players must increase their BP level by collecting EXP during their travels to unlock various products. However, there is a weekly limit of 10,000 EXP, so you must wait until the duration ends to farm some more.
To view the entire rewards list for the Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass, here’s what you can anticipate:
|BP Level
|Sojourner’s Battle Pass
|Gnostic Hymn
|1
|3 Adventurer’s Experience
|2 Hero’s Wit
|2
|4 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|3
|16,000 Mora
|48,000 Mora
|4
|3 Adventurer’s Experience
|2 Hero’s Wit
|5
|Fragile Resin
|Fragile Resin
Guide to the Original Current
|6
|16,000 Mora
|48,000 Mora
|7
|3 Adventurer’s Experience
|2 Hero’s Wit
|8
|4 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|9
|16,000 Mora
|48,000 Mora
|10
|Acquaint Fate
|Intertwined Fate
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
|11
|6 Adventurer’s Experience
|4 Hero’s Wit
|12
|8 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|24 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|13
|32,000 Mora
|96,000 Mora
|14
|6 Adventurer’s Experience
|4 Hero’s Wit
|15
|Fragile Resin
|Fragile Resin
Guide to the Original Current
|16
|32,000 Mora
|96,000 Mora
|17
|6 Adventurer’s Experience
|4 Hero’s Wit
|18
|8 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|24 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|19
|32,000 Mora
|96,000 Mora
|20
|Acquaint Fate
|Intertwined Fate
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
|21
|3 Hero’s Wit
|9 Hero’s Wit
|22
|9 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|27 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|23
|48,000 Mora
|144,000 Mora
|24
|3 Hero’s Wit
|9 Hero’s Wit
|25
|Fragile Resin
|Fragile Resin
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
|26
|48,000 Mora
|144,000 Mora
|27
|3 Hero’s Wit
|9 Hero’s Wit
|28
|9 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|27 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|29
|48,000 Mora
|144,000 Mora
|30
|Acquaint Fate
|Intertwined Fate
BP Bounty
|31
|4 Hero’s Wit
|12 Hero’s Wit
|32
|12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|36 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|33
|64,000 Mora
|192,000 Mora
|34
|4 Hero’s Wit
|12 Hero’s Wit
|35
|Fragile Resin
|Fragile Resin
Guidance of the Land of Verdure
|36
|64,000 Mora
|192,000 Mora
|37
|4 Hero’s Wit
|12 Hero’s Wit
|38
|12 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|36 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|39
|64,000 Mora
|192,000 Mora
|40
|Acquaint Fate
|Intertwined Fate
Guide to the Original Current
|41
|5 Hero’s Wit
|15 Hero’s Wit
|42
|15 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|45 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|43
|80,000 Mora
|240,000 Mora
|44
|5 Hero’s Wit
|15 Hero’s Wit
|45
|Fragile Resin
|Fragile Resin
Philosophies of the Original Current
|46
|80,000 Mora
|240,000 Mora
|47
|5 Hero’s Wit
|15 Hero’s Wit
|48
|15 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|45 Mystic Enhancement Ores
|49
|80,000 Mora
|240,000 Mora
|50
|Acquaint Fate
|680 Primogems
Philosophies of the Original Current
If you want to increase your BP Level fast, you can exchange Primogems and select the ‘Purchase Level’ button to advance to a specific rank. For example, players can give 750 Primogems to reach Level 10.
You can also check the Missions section to acquire BEP, where you can complete Daily Commissions, mine, and log in to the game. Players who have reached BP Level 30 and unlocked the Gnostic Hymn can choose a weapon from the BP Bounty collection.
Genshin Impact 4.0 Battle Pass Weapons
- 4-Star Wolf-Fang Sword
- 4-Star Serpent Spine Claymore
- 4-Star The Black Sword
- 4-Star Talking Stick Claymore
- 4-Star Sacrificial Jade Catalyst
- 4-Star Solar Pearl Catalyst
- 4-Star Scion of the Blazing Sun Bow
- 4-Star The Viridescent Hunt Bow
- 4-Star Ballad of the Fjords Polearm
- 4-Star Deathmatch Polearm
Keep in mind that the Battle Pass will end once Version 4.0 concludes, so you must grab your gifts before then.
