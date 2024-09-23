Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
How to get eternal flame in Sol's RNG - sol's Rng logo with planet
Category:
Guides
Roblox

How to Get Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG

Burn bright like the sun!
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
|

Published: Sep 23, 2024 09:53 am

Wondering how to get some of the most powerful items in Sol’s RNG? Some of them can be hard to get, so keep reading to find out how to get Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG. Luckily, in this case, it won’t be that difficult.

Recommended Videos

How Do You Get Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG?

The Eternal Flame item in Sol’s RNG isn’t hard to get, but it can be difficult to get it to spawn. You’ll find Eternal Flame in the Hell biome, spawning at any of the usual spawn locations.

For example, you might find it randomly in your house or might encounter it as soon as you enter the Hell biome. It just looks like a metal oil lantern with an orange flame burning inside it, so it should be easy to spot once it’s in your sights.

These random conditions can make it difficult to get Eternal Flame to spawn precisely when you need it, of course, but it also means that you don’t have to roll endlessly hoping for it to pop up. Keep in mind, though, that the Eternal Flame acts like many of the other biome-specific items in Sol’s RNG, thus it will despawn after a couple of minutes. Better be quick!

Character looking at spawn items
Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Does Eternal Flame Work?

The Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG is used as a crafting item. It can be used to craft the Strange Controller, an item that changes the current biome to the natural spawn rate. If you don’t have any use for it, the item can be also sold to Jester for 13P. If you find you have many in your inventory and have no use for them, there’s still some money to be made.

That’s all we have for you on Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG. For more guides on the game, check out our articles on how to get Permafrost and Aquatic.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli
Damiano Gerli is a gaming historian and freelance journalist, born with a faithful Commodore 64 by his side. He has been writing about games for 20+ years, with articles on gaming history published on Kotaku, PC Gamer, PcGamesN and Retro Gamer magazine. Say hi to him on Twitter at @damgentemp, or on his blog https://genesistemple.com (now dedicated to the history of video game design).
twitter