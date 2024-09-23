Wondering how to get some of the most powerful items in Sol’s RNG? Some of them can be hard to get, so keep reading to find out how to get Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG. Luckily, in this case, it won’t be that difficult.

How Do You Get Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG?

The Eternal Flame item in Sol’s RNG isn’t hard to get, but it can be difficult to get it to spawn. You’ll find Eternal Flame in the Hell biome, spawning at any of the usual spawn locations.

For example, you might find it randomly in your house or might encounter it as soon as you enter the Hell biome. It just looks like a metal oil lantern with an orange flame burning inside it, so it should be easy to spot once it’s in your sights.

These random conditions can make it difficult to get Eternal Flame to spawn precisely when you need it, of course, but it also means that you don’t have to roll endlessly hoping for it to pop up. Keep in mind, though, that the Eternal Flame acts like many of the other biome-specific items in Sol’s RNG, thus it will despawn after a couple of minutes. Better be quick!

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

How Does Eternal Flame Work?

The Eternal Flame in Sol’s RNG is used as a crafting item. It can be used to craft the Strange Controller, an item that changes the current biome to the natural spawn rate. If you don’t have any use for it, the item can be also sold to Jester for 13P. If you find you have many in your inventory and have no use for them, there’s still some money to be made.

That's all we have for you on Eternal Flame in Sol's RNG.

