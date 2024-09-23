Are you ready to claim the power of water? Well, first you’ll have to find it, and in this Roblox game, that might be a little more difficult than anticipated. Let’s find out how to get Aquatic in Sol’s RNG, along with everything you need to know about this mysterious power.

How Do You Get Aquatic In Sol’s RNG?

Unfortunately, this aquatic aura cannot be claimed in any other way than simply rolling it. You have one chance out of 40,000 to get it, so those chances are pretty slim. That’s why we would recommend getting some additional items such as the Gravitational Device, which adds 6x more luck, or the Flesh Device which adds bonus luck to each roll.

If you are confused about how rolling works, it is simply about pressing that button you see at the bottom of the screen. Press it to trigger a wheel-like animation, while the game randomly generates the aura that you will receive. As mentioned, rarer auras will need additional rolls along with some bonus luck to be obtained.

What Is Aquatic In Sol’s RNG?

This is one of the rarest auras in the game, and can be obtained only through several rolls. Since this is a rare one, obtaining it will play a unique animation, with a blue star rotating from the center and slowly expanding towards the player.

The Aquatic aura will look like the player is constantly surrounded by two rotating blue whirlpools, with an additional particle effect behind them. But that’s not all, since at the player’s feet there will be a blue portal with two blue lines going towards the sky. Finally, the player’s torso will have a small star, denoting that the player currently has the Aquatic aura equipped.

That’s all we have for you on how to get Aquatic in Sol’s RNG. For more guides on the game, check out how to get Permafrost.

