No Roblox game is really complete without being able to emote as much as you want. So many have been wondering how to get emotes in Anime Vanguards. Luckily, it is not very difficult. Keep reading to find out how to do it and express those emotions as much as you want.

How To Get Emotes In Anime Vanguards

In order to get emotes in Anime Vanguards, you need to play through the game and unlock certain achievements. Emotes come as rewards for unlocking specific achievements, and once unlocked you are free to use them to your heart’s content.

The achievements we know about so far are the following:

Trouble on Planet Namak (finish Planet Namak acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Cloud Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Casey emotes.

(finish Planet Namak acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Cloud Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Casey emotes. Disaster in the Double Dungeon (finish Double Dungeon acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Popular Vibe emotes.

(finish Double Dungeon acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Popular Vibe emotes. Raid on Sand Village (finish Sand Village acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Frog Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Ric Flair Emotes.

(finish Sand Village acts 1-6 on Nightmare difficulty): get one Frog Mount, five Trait Reroll, 1K Gems and Ric Flair Emotes. The Collector (own 25 different units and summon 500 different ones): get 10k coins, 2K gems, 5 Trait Reroll and Jabba Switchaway emotes.

(own 25 different units and summon 500 different ones): get 10k coins, 2K gems, 5 Trait Reroll and Jabba Switchaway emotes. Paragon Conqueror – Namak (I) (finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Planet Namak on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Tidy Emotes

(finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Planet Namak on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Tidy Emotes Paragon Conqueror – Sand Village (I) (finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Sand Village on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Griddy Emotes.

(finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Sand Village on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Griddy Emotes. Paragon Conqueror – Double Dungeon (I) (finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Double Dungeon on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Boogie Down Emotes.

(finish Paragon levels 5-25 on Double Dungeon on Nightmare difficulty): get 900 Gems, 18 Trait Reroll and Boogie Down Emotes. Haruka Rin evolution (evolve Haruka Rin in Haruka Rin Dancer): get the God Requiem emotes.

Once you have unlocked them, you only need to equip them. To do so just find the Emote NPC, Haruka Rin, in the lobby. Interact with her and choose up to four different emotes to equip. Now you can use them during battles as much as you want.

That’s all we have for you on how to get emotes in Anime Vanguards. For more guides on the game, we’ve got you covered with articles like how to get Akaza and our AFK farm guide.

