No one likes to spend hours grinding to get gems or experience points in Roblox games, right? Then that’s why we have our Anime Vanguards AFK Farm guide here, so you can go about your day and come back to a lot of gems without having to worry too much. Keep reading to find out how to do it.

How To AFK Farm In Anime Vanguards

To join the AFK server in Anime Vanguards you need to enter the Time Chamber. This is a rocket-shaped chamber in the lobby, you should be able to find it without much trouble. You can enter it and then you will be transported to an entirely different server.

Image Source: Roblox via Twinfinite

You will see a counter on the screen, it will start counting down from 120 seconds (a couple of minutes), along with giving you information on how many gems you have.

What to do now? Well, basically go about your day. When the counter resets, you will automatically get 10 Gems. If you’re a Premium user then you will up that number to 15 Gems, and if you’re a VIP you’ll get 20 Gems. When you think you have farmed enough, click on the green button, get your Gems, and be transported back to the lobby.

Keep in mind that Roblox will kick players out of servers for inactivity after a while. A quick trick to avoid that would be to put a heavy object on your spacebar, for example, or whatever key on your keyboard you would like. There are also scripts available to avoid being kicked, but that would be the simplest solution so you can keep farming.

